Last week was a bit of a double whammy for Uptown Greenwood.
First came the announcement, reported on May 26 by the Index-Journal, that this year’s Festival of Discovery — Uptown’s annual barbecue and blues bash that has, during the course of two decades, grown from humble beginnings to a pork-infused goliath — would be moving off its traditional early July date, and will instead be Sept. 24-27.
The delay is, of course, triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty that still surrounds holding large events. And to be certain, the South Carolina Festival of Discovery, which is now in its 20th year, has become the definition of a large event.
The annual barbecue party drew 39,000 attendees in 2019 (that’s more than would fit in Boston’s Fenway Park), with a $2.5 million economic impact on Greenwood. Roughly 100 barbecue teams from across the nation typically compete in the festival. And the event often draws the eyes of the regional and even national media, a spotlight that illuminates not just the barbecue festival itself, but transformational efforts that have happened in Uptown Greenwood in the last decade-plus.
All of which is to say, I know that moving the festival from its longtime perch in July to a weekend in late September wasn’t an easy decision for officials at the City of Greenwood. In fact, it was probably a painful decision.
But it is the right one.
Look, we all know that we’re in the middle of a so-called “reopening” in South Carolina, even as COVID-19 continues to spread. Retail businesses, restaurants and other facets of life are trying to reignite their engines following the restrictions that were put in place this spring to help slow the spread of the virus.
But putting on an event the scale of the Festival of Discovery is a little different than opening the T.J. Maxx. You’re talking about nearly 40,000 people, over the course of several days, crowding into Uptown, lining up to try some of the best barbecue in the world. The truth is, the city will likely be much better prepared to handle that in September than they would in early July (which is only just more than a month from now).
Also, let’s be honest: It will likely be a lot cooler in September. That’s a major silver lining. There have been some times during past barbecue festivals when I thought I was actually going to burst into flames.
But the shifting of the Festival of Discovery wasn’t the only news out of the city that caught my eye this week. There was also the announcement, reported May 28 in the Index, that Billy Allen, the City of Greenwood’s longtime director of public works, would be leaving his post in June after a 28-year career with the city.
While his job as the director of public works was certainly a citywide role, Allen became, I believe, synonymous with Uptown Greenwood and its revival during the last decade-plus. Sometimes I think folks in Greenwood take for granted the transformation of Uptown over time. Take a step back and try to look at it with “fresh eyes.” It’s not the district it was 20 years ago.
And part of the reason for the aesthetic resurgence and general “feel” of Uptown in the modern era is Billy Allen and his public works crew, who have been fastidious about caring for the city center. Allen also has been a key fixture in assuring that the Festival of Flowers and Festival of Discovery run smoothly year after year. I’ve always considered him one of the unsung rock stars that makes Greenwood what it is.
As he segues out of his public works role, Allen plans to do some contracting work and slow down a bit. I know he will certainly be missed at city hall. But, without question, he’s left his fingerprints on the city, especially in Uptown Greenwood.