Sometimes you stumble across something by accident, and the reality of it hits unexpectedly hard.
That was the case for me one evening recently, as I was sitting out on my front porch. It was a warm and rainy night, and I was sort of mindlessly scrolling through my smartphone, scanning through the bottomless morass on the various social media sites.
At one point, when I went to toggle from site to the other, I accidentally pressed the icon for my Regal Cinemas app. And that’s when a little wave of sadness washed over me.
It’s an app that, up until a couple months ago, I used quite frequently. We live in Lexington, and Regal’s Northlake Village, an eight-screen multiplex that has been nicely renovated in the last year, is typically our family’s go-to theater, as it’s just a couple miles from our house.
I’ve found the theater chain’s app quite handy over time. We use it to select the showtimes of the movies we want to see, pick out the seats (this particular theater has reserved, numbered seating), and buy the tickets. When you get to the theater, you just show the usher your ticket on your smartphone and they scan it, and you’re good to go. (The app also lets you build up points for free snacks, which is clutch. Junior Mints!)
There’s a button in the app where you can click and see the tickets for movies you’ve attended in the recent past. I clicked on it and saw our most recently purchased tickets: Three seats to see Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” (a warm, funny, wonderful little film, by the way) on Saturday, March 7. More than two-and-a- half months ago.
It was the last movie we saw in the theater as a family before the novel coronavirus pandemic turned the world upside down. Not long after, movie theaters across the country closed their doors as COVID-19 spread.
And even now, as many aspects of the economy and the culture are cautiously (and unfortunately in some cases, not so cautiously) reopening, indoor theaters in South Carolina and almost everywhere else remain shuttered. Some outdoor drive-in theaters — including Greenwood’s beloved, mighty Auto Drive-in on Highway 25 — have soldiered on and kept running, but have had a dearth of new movies to show, as the Hollywood studios have pushed back almost all of their big theatrical releases to later in the year, or even next year.
And look, as far as the indoor cinemas go, I get it. We all do. It’s simply still not the time to pile a couple hundred people into an enclosed room for two hours to see the next Marvel adventure or the latest exploits Dom Toretto and his roguish pals in the “Fast and Furious” series. We’ll get back to it, but we’re not there yet.
But, gosh, I miss going to the movies. Especially right now. Though the “summer” movie season has been pushed up to as early as late April in recent years, many have always seen Memorial Day weekend as the real beginning of blockbuster season. When the temperature goes up, especially down South, we look for somewhere dark and cool. For me, the movie theater has always been that refuge.
Of course, you can watch movies at home. Obviously. There are a million cable channels and many streaming services now that allow us to tap into thousands of films at the touch of a button.
But, I’m sorry, that’s still a poor substitute for actually going to the cinema. To getting a big bag of popcorn and that ridiculous bucket of Coke and grabbing a seat in the fourth row, and having that communal experience. To sit surrounded by others — family, friends, strangers, folks from all walks of life — and get lost together. To laugh or scream, together. We cheered, together, when Luke Skywalker blew up the Death Star. We cried, together, when Forrest said goodbye to Jenny at her graveside under that big oak tree.
Here’s hoping we can all get lost, together, again sometime reasonably soon.