There’s really nothing like the chaos of a somewhat unexpected inclement weather day.
But it can still be revelatory, at least as it relates to characters that, apparently, never die.
Like most folks in South Carolina, I spent a chunk of last week keeping an eye on the weather forecast for Thursday. For nearly a full week leading up to that day, everything from the weather apps on our phones to the meteorologists on local TV news stations to your granddaddy’s trick knee had been telling us that a storm was coming. Heavy rains, powerful straight-line winds, possible tornados and flash flooding were all in the forecast. I was waiting for the weatherman to throw locusts and frogs into the mix at some point.
Just before lunchtime on Thursday, the school districts in our area — I live in Lexington and work in Columbia — started making some tough decisions about the rest of the day. When I saw word go out on social media that one of the local districts — out of an abundance of caution — was going to start sending students home early, I knew it was only a matter of time before my daughter’s district would make a similar announcement.
And a few minutes later, that announcement came. It’s amazing how some things have changed. When I was a kid, we all found out about snow days or other inclement weather closings the same way: You watched the local news and prayed that your school district would be listed on the scroll at the bottom of the screen. Now, my daughter’s school district blasts messages across numerous platforms. First, we get a text saying that an important message is forthcoming. Then we get a recorded phone call. And another text message. And an email. And the district posts about it on social media. I kept waiting for an airplane to come flying outside my office window pulling a banner saying that school was getting out early.
So, with what was at the time being billed as a serious storm on the way and school letting out early, I packed up my computer and headed to pick up my daughter, telling my editors I’d work from home the rest of the afternoon. Such is the scramble when school closes early, and we’ve all been there a time or two.
Now, like many who generally work during regular “business” hours, I’m rarely home during the middle of the day, in the middle of the week. As such, I have little context as to what is on TV, particularly on the main broadcast networks, during mid-day hours in 2020.
So, I have to admit I was somewhat surprised when I got my daughter home early from school, cut on the TV and flipped to NBC hoping to find a weather report, only to have a long-forgotten face staring back at me.
You see, “Days of Our Lives” was on, and the character who was on the screen was none other than Steve “Patch” Johnson, portrayed — still — by actor Stephen Nichols.
I hadn’t thought of “Days of Our Lives” in years, and certainly didn’t know that the one-eyed lothario Patch — who became something of a TV sensation in the 1980s — was still making moves on the long-running soap. But, indeed, a quick Google search informed me Nichols has continued to play the character, off and on, for 35 years.
When I mentioned on Twitter that I’d run across “Days” and Patch during the inclement weather day, it sparked reactions from a number of friends.
“This is my childhood. Clearly nothing has changed on the show in almost three decades,” came one reply on Twitter. “I didn’t even know that show was still on!” came another. “Thought he was killed off 20 years ago,” someone else said, of the Patch character.
One remarked nostalgically, “That was my stepmom’s show growing up. Used to watch with her in the summers!”
And I guess that’s what struck me about seeing a long-forgotten character. It flashed me back to summers or sick days or snow days when I was a kid, when I got a chance, on the rare day off school, to watch “Days of Our Lives.” It was a favorite of my childhood babysitter, Kathy Smith. She’d watch it during the day, while also taping it on VHS, then watch it again in the evening with her mom.
In a world that seems to change on the hour, it’s comforting to know that a few things stay largely the same.
Inclement weather days and Patch still go together, apparently.