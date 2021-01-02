This one seemed particularly distant. I’m sure at least a few of you spend time on Facebook, the ubiquitous social media site. Once something of a marvel, it has kind of become like cigarettes: bad for you, but still hard to quit. What began as a good tool to connect with friends old and new has morphed into place where everyone’s crazy uncle displays their “expertise” on everything from public health to omnibus spending bills.
But it still has a few cool parts, and one of them is the “memories” feature, where the app shows you a photo you posted on the same day in previous years.
When I woke up one morning last week — New Year’s Eve — and checked my phone, I had to smile at the memory that popped up. It was from four years earlier, Dec. 31, 2016.
In the photo, I’m standing with my daughter in the lobby of a movie theater, the Columbiana Grande. We were stopped in front of one of those big, gaudy promotional standees theaters put up in the lobby. This one was for the “Power Rangers” movie that would come out the following year. My daughter, only 8 at the time, is beaming in the picture, with a big turquoise bow in her hair and a Snoopy purse slung across her shoulder. I was wearing a Star Wars shirt and a puffy coat (some things never change) and holding one of those massive, bladder-testing soft drinks you get at the movies. It’s not even a cup, really, but rather a bucket with a straw.
The caption reads “How we ring in the New Year: DOUBLE FEATURE.” I remember that cold afternoon quite well. The 16-screen multiplex was absolutely buzzing, with people in a festive mood and hustling through the lobby with their popcorn, headed off to various auditoriums to catch one of the big hits that had been released that holiday season. Our family was double-dipping that day, first going to see Universal’s animated feature “Sing,” then checking out the Star Wars prequel “Rogue One.”
I wouldn’t have guessed that, four years after that photo, the idea of packing into a crowded theater over a holiday weekend, sitting shoulder to shoulder with family and strangers in an indoor auditorium, would indeed be a “memory.” And yet here we are.
As you are likely abundantly aware, 2020 was an extraordinarily tough year for traditional movie theaters. Amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, theaters were closed for many months, another slice of American life darkened by the contagious virus.
Many theaters returned in the fall with social distancing and other safety precautions in place, but then faced another hurdle: The Hollywood studios have, for the most part, delayed the release of all of their biggest films, shutting off the theatrical faucet, or at least slowing it to a trickle. There have been new releases, to be sure, but a vast majority of would-be blockbusters have been pushed to sometime in 2021.
In fact, a handful of factors — the still raging coronavirus, the dearth of blockbuster content and the rise of streaming deals, such as Warner Bros. decision to release films in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day — have come together to create a perfect storm for theaters.
I’m hopeful that, with vaccines rolling out and a greater understanding of the virus, we might eventually regain the time-honored cultural touchstone of going to the cinema. And not the capacity-reduced, socially distanced, masked version, but the version we all grew up loving. Where we can be together with family and friends and complete strangers, and laugh and cry and get lost from the world for a couple hours.
Streaming is cool. I get it. We watched “Soul” on Disney+ the other night, and it was a wonderful film. You should watch it.
But being with a big crowd on a Saturday afternoon, grabbing some Junior Mints and a big Coke and seeing a double feature with your daughter is better.
We’ll get back there, eventually. The show must go on.