No, you’re not getting rid of me that easily.
In fact, you’ll soon be able to get your weekly dose of my homespun anecdotes and jokes about Editor Richard Whiting having a bearskin rug sprinkled with diamonds in his office a day earlier than you’ve been accustomed to.
As I’m sure you likely saw last week in a letter to readers from Index-Journal Publisher Mundy Burns Price, we’re about to embark on something different on the weekends, at least as it pertains to the print newspaper.
Beginning Oct. 3, the Index will debut its Weekender edition. That print paper will come out on Saturdays and, as the name portends, will serve as a product that will have news, columns and advertisements that you can enjoy across the entire weekend.
It is true that there will no longer be a print edition of the Index-Journal on Sundays, but the Saturday Weekender will feature many of the hallmarks long associated with a “Sunday paper,” including the requisite advertising inserts, comics (you’ll actually get two sets of comics in the Weekender) and much more.
And, yes, it will include coverage of the Friday night high school football games, so you’ll be able to rage about the teams to which you think the paper is showing favoritism. (Literally every fanbase in the Lakelands thinks the Index is biased against them. It’s such a longstanding tradition that it’s almost charming. Almost.)
And the Weekender is set to host this column. I have to be honest, it will probably feel a little weird for the column to hit streets on Saturdays. Now, granted, you might become a person who doesn’t pick up the Weekender until Sundays, so for you it will be something you still read on Sunday. Or, like many, you could use the column to line your birdcage or as kindling to help get the fireplace going. I should add that print editions of my columns also make great wrapping for storing your Christmas ornaments. There’s never been a Christopher Radko Santa ornament that has come up broken after being wrapped in one of my columns. (I have no factual basis for that statement, but I believe it to be true.)
For years now, you and I have kept company on Sundays. At the breakfast table. In your living room after church. Later in the afternoon, as the NFL games have played in the background.
But we’ll get along just fine on Saturday mornings, too. We’ll see each other as Disney Channel cartoons unspool on your flat screen and the kids bounce on the couch, sugar high on Cocoa Puffs. Or before you go out to try to coax that old lawnmower to life and cut the grass. Or maybe at a tailgate outside Williams-Brice Stadium or Death Valley, where the Weekender will help fuel discussions on the previous night’s high school games.
Yes, this is a change. But, if this year has taught us anything, it is that change is inevitable.
I’ve taken notice as Mundy, Richard and the rest of the staff at the Index-Journal have been incredibly nimble during the pandemic, which has been one of the most challenging obstacles — practically and financially — that many can remember. And yet, we endeavor forward together, finding new ways to keep you informed and entertained.
The Index-Journal has been around for 101 years, and across that century it has evolved and morphed and changed in countless, immeasurable ways. It is a living, breathing, imperfect, vibrant institution, and I remain humbled to be connected to it.
So, I’ll see you on Saturday morning. You bring the Cocoa Puffs.