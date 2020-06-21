This one is for the dads.
It’s for the ones who showed us how to tie our neckties in a proper Windsor knot, even if it took us a few (hundred) tries to mimic him and get it right.
It’s for the ones who have walked their daughters down the aisle on their wedding day, a walk that would soften the heart of even the gruffest, toughest dads out there.
It’s for the ones who taught us how to drive a stick shift, who ran to the grocery store at 6 a.m. to pick up two dozen cupcakes for that class party you forgot to mention until the morning of, and who scooped us up off the ground — bloody and a little busted — after we crashed our bikes out in the driveway.
This is for the dads who took us to our first R-rated movie, and smiled as we peeked through our fingers during the scary parts. “Don’t tell your mother,” is a particularly cherished phrase in that situation.
It’s for the dads who climb up in the attic and wrestle down the Christmas decorations every December, and crawl around in the bushes out front stringing up orange lights and faux spider webs at Halloween.
It goes out to the fathers who watch the thermostat like a hawk and grouse every time the power bill comes in, no matter how low it might be. “Close that door! I’m not paying to heat the whole outside!” is an ongoing, certified dad phrase, and it passes from one generation to the next as easily as a breeze across the water. My Dad’s version, when I left the door open even for a moment during the winter when I was a kid, was “Shut that pneumonia hole!” I still have my doubts as to whether anyone could get pneumonia from four seconds of cold air, but I will admit that, at 41, I have now joined the ranks of thermostat-and-door watchers.
This is a column for the ones who know all the little secrets to get that old lawnmower to crank, who transform into a poor man’s chef when tending a charcoal grill on a Friday night, and who can always be called upon to kill spiders, knock down wasp nests, and poison fire ant hills.
It’s for the dads who do their best to help with homework, even if they do have to lean on Google for a little help. And the ones who don’t mind reading just one more story at bedtime, because they know the day will come when little ones will grow up, and won’t need you to read them a story anymore.
It’s for the dads who taught you how to shoot a jump shot or how to throw a spiral or how to haggle with a ticket scalper. For the ones who still go for the sports page first and the ones who watch 60 Minutes on Sunday night. It’s for the ones who still speak reverently of the night the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates to go to the World Series, when Sid Bream rounded third and slid safely into home, and the South shook.
This one’s for all the dads who help get a kite up in the air at the beach, and pitch-in to help build a fort out of the couch cushions, and sit in one of those little chairs and pretend to sip out of tiny glasses at a tea party hosted by their daughter and at least a half-dozen stuffed animal friends.
Indeed, it is Father’s Day, and I hope that all of you have a chance to reach out to the dads in your lives, and let them know how much you appreciate them. It’s been a weird year, I know, but I’m hoping this is a day that provides a bit of comfort for some, as we celebrate the men who have, in many cases, been a steady presence in our lives in times of uncertainty.
This one’s for you, dads.