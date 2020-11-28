We got an early start this time around. I’m sure some of you have, as well.
It has long been tradition in our house to wait until the weekend after Thanksgiving to decorate for Christmas. I know, for many, the “Christmas” season begins shortly after the clock passes midnight on Halloween, but that’s not usually been the case for us.
Part of the reason we have normally waited a little longer to decorate is simply because of my insistence in showing respect for Thanksgiving, a holiday that once stood alone on its own merits, but in the last decade or so seems to have become, essentially, Junior Varsity Christmas. Indeed, Thanksgiving has been folded in and made a part of the overarching Christmas season.
So I’ve typically insisted on keeping them separate. Let’s get through Thanksgiving and the whole “fall” milieu, then we can launch into Christmas.
But this year, things are different. At least they felt different to us. We’ve all been through some things this year. A still-roiling global pandemic. An extraordinarily contentious national election. Murder hornets. Saharan dust. All the 2020 things. You know the score.
In the last leg of this marathon of a year, tapping into some holiday spirit just a little bit sooner seemed in order. My daughter, who’s already been wearing reindeer slippers around the house for weeks, was particularly insistent we put up the Christmas tree and other decorations earlier than normal. She wanted them to already be up when Thanksgiving rolled around.
And so, last weekend, I ventured up into the attic to haul down all the things. As I have detailed in the past, it is in the International Code of Dads that, if available, dads must be the ones who venture into the attic and lug around boxes, crates and other things. I didn’t write the rules.
Out came the old light-up Santa Claus that sits out on the front porch. The toy soldier and snowman figures that sit on either end of the mantel, bookending the TV. The five stockings that hang by the fireplace. (Yes, five. One each for my wife, my daughter and me, plus one for our dog Ollie and one for Dino, my daughter’s decade-old stuffed dinosaur.) There’s the snowglobes in the living room, the Nativity set in the dining room, and the Snoopy plush that sits on the bookshelf. And, obviously, the light-up sloth — wearing a Santa hat and ascending a candy cane — that goes in the front yard. (My wife just loves that one.) These are but a few of the treasures.
And, of course, there’s the tree. We went a different way on the tree this year. My parents got a new one, so they gave us their old tree. I was happy to take it — it’s a 9-footer — because we had too many ornaments to fit on our former tree, a 7-and-a-half-foot model.
Everyone seems to have a different take when it comes to ornaments. Some folks adhere to a strict theme or aesthetic. Others adorn their tree with only white lights, a touch of class for the season. Our tree is always a hodgepodge of colored lights and ornaments of varying categories and vintage.
There are the ornaments that are very clearly mine: Spider-Man, Indiana Jones, Darth Vader, Homer Simpson in a Santa Hat, a nearly naked Peter Griffin, Donatello from the Ninja Turtles, former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy swinging for the fences.
For sure, there are the ornaments that carry more meaning. Like the green-and-red wooden wreath my Dad made for me in 1994. Or the ornate glass slot machine my wife and I got on our honeymoon in Las Vegas. There’s the white-and-gold ball with Abbeville Presbyterian Church depicted on one side, and the Santa Claus, with “Edith” stenciled across the bottom, that once adorned my late grandmother’s tree.
And there are all the little construction paper ornaments my daughter has made at school over time. The ones that, somehow, live on year after year, thank goodness. There’s one that she made in first grade, a yellow paper Christmas ball on which she wrote, “Mom and Dad, you are the best.” I’ve told her to remember that sentiment in a few years when she’s mad at us because we won’t let her go to Myrtle Beach with a boy who drives one of those lifted pickup trucks.
If there’s ever been a year to let Christmas in just a little bit early, it’s this one. Just be careful coming down from the attic.