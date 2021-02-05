Let’s watch this one thing together. Or at least as close to “together” as we can be at the current moment.
This weekend brings the Great American Unofficial Holiday That Ought to Be An Actual Holiday. I’m talking about Super Bowl Sunday, of course.
I’ve long thought that the NFL should move its signature championship game to Saturday, for a host of reasons — chiefly because hosting it on Saturday would mean that many folks would have Sunday off to recover from a game that almost unfailingly runs late, and all of the food and beverage consumed during the contest. For some reason, the NFL has never listened to my advice. But that’s another column for another day.
As it stands, Super Bowl LV lands on Sunday, as the game always does, and (for those who might have been living in a cave and missed it somehow) pits the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are back in the big game for the first time in nearly two decades. The game will be at 6:30 Sunday night in Tampa Bay, marking (amazingly) the first time a team has played in a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
But more than a matchup between the Bucs and Chiefs, this will be a showdown between the quarterbacks: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.
I think Brady, formerly of the New England Patriots, might actually have played in all 55 Super Bowls at this point. OK, that’s an exaggeration. But just barely.
Meanwhile, Mahomes, the league’s 2018 MVP, is something of a wizard out there on the field. Throws from every arm angle you can imagine, no-look passes, how-did-he-do-that scrambles. And he makes it look easy.
Someone on Twitter said the duel between Brady (age 43) and Mahomes (age 25) is Yoda vs. Baby Yoda, and that sounds about right.
But the game is only a part of the unofficial holiday. There’s also the food, of course, and for some that takes center stage. Everyone has their Super Bowl Sunday favorites. Some people will undoubtedly fire up the grill, while others will phone Domino’s or their favorite local pizza joint. There will be beer, and Pepsi, and probably more than a few wings. And maybe a piece of celery or two, for the conscience.
The all-time, No. 1 Super Bowl snack, obviously, is Rotel dip with spicy sausage. This is not debatable. I believe Rotel dip is probably the main reason Tostitos came out with those “scoop” chips a while back.
And there’s all the entertainment and hoopla surrounding the game. Pop/R&B star The Weeknd is performing at halftime, and that ought to be fun. Of course, some folks in the social media peanut gallery are probably still clutching their pearls after last year’s performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. As long as we acknowledge that no Super Bowl halftime performance will ever top the show Prince put on back in 2007, everything will be OK.
Many will also be keen on checking out the commercials during the big game, though many companies do that weird thing now where they release their Super Bowl commercials online several days early, which would seem to take a lot of the fun out of it. But I’m told there will be a Wayne’s World commercial, and I’m here for it.
More than anything, the Super Bowl is one of the last things on TV that we all watch, at the same time, across the country. With hundreds of cable channels and countless streaming services and binge watching opportunities, the days of the collective “water cooler” TV event have diminished.
But the big game is still the show. And in a moment where we’ve spent too much time bickering over politics and isolated because of a pandemic, the idea of doing something fun “together” — even if we are in our own respective homes — is one that should be relished.
As for a prediction, I’ll take the Chiefs in a close one, 31-27. I can also predict I’ll go back for seconds on the Rotel dip.