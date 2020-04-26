We’ve spent a lot of time lately looking outward.
Well, at least I have, here in this column space.
And that’s only natural, in a sense. The sweeping coronavirus pandemic that has slammed the brakes on our way of life — closing schools, canceling sports, shuttering theaters and other venues — has a way of making us look to the outside. It triggers a romanticism for all of the things we aren’t able to do right now because of the contagious COVID-19. I’ve certainly pined for many of those missed activities in a number of columns in recent weeks.
But, as various social distancing measures continue, it’s also important to look inward, and take account of the silver linings and small blessings that have popped up as so many of us have been spending a lot more time at home with our immediate families. To be certain, a pandemic is far less than ideal. But the situation at-hand has given us a chance to relish smaller moments, and learn new things about each other in a most unusual time.
For instance, I’ve taken extra notice of how fast my daughter is growing up, and just how late she would sleep if she didn’t have to get up and go to school in the mornings. She turns 12 in the fall, and is set to head to the sixth grade. There are numerous signals — some charming, some maddening — that she’s rapidly becoming a “tween,” and one of them is that she suddenly would sleep, well, forever if we let her.
It’s a fact that’s been exacerbated during the pandemic, when the need for her to be up, dressed and out the door by 7:30 a.m. has evaporated. Now she “sleeps in,” and I’m kind of jealous. Our only rule about it is that she needs to be up and doing her school-at-home lessons by 10:30. If not for that requirement, I think she’d slumber all the way until “Days of Our Lives” comes on. (Some are awakened by a rooster. Others by Patch and Marlena.)
I’ve also garnered a greater appreciation for talking on the phone during the crisis. Before COVID-19, actually making a phone call had long fallen out of favor for many. Most folks today prefer the brevity of a text message to a potentially longwinded phone call. No need to spend 10 minutes burning through verbal pleasantries when you can just text, “I’ll meet you there at noon.”
But, as the world has turned upside down in the last month and a half, suddenly the phone call — and the simple experience of hearing the voices of beloved friends and family members — has come back into fashion. Ultimately, we yearn for a greater connection. And when a handshake or meeting for a drink is out the window, getting on the phone and talking has found a rekindled relevance. Years ago, as I’m sure many will remember, AT&T’s slogan was “Reach out and touch someone.” That’s taken on a new meaning these days.
And we’ve found larger solace in small pleasures. For instance, we’ve made Wednesday into Family Movie Night at our house. We order takeout Mexican food from a nearby restaurant, and take turns picking out the movie each Wednesday. My wife picked “My Girl” on a recent week, I chose “The Rocketeer” the next week, and my daughter selected “Coco” (highly recommended) this past Wednesday. In normal days this wouldn’t be a big deal. But in a time when schools are closed, mom and dad are working from home, and most theaters have gone dark, setting aside an evening for tacos and classic movies with the ones you love the most can be surprisingly therapeutic.
I’m sure you’ve embraced your own smaller victories during this whole mess. Suddenly a walk around the neighborhood or finally getting around to that project in the yard have garnered a higher appreciation. And that’s cool. Take a break from looking outward and longing for what we’re missing, and instead make note of what’s happening inside your circle. Good things await.