Fourteen years was long enough.
OK, maybe it was a little too long.
All right, it was way too long.
Either way, for the small band of people who read this column with semi-regularity, you likely noticed that a piece of it looks a little different today. Something new that reveals something, well, older.
Indeed, I have retired the “mug shot” photo that has long run alongside this column and has been the stock photo of me in the pages of the Index-Journal for nearly 14 years. It lived a long and fruitful life. But, if I’m being really honest, it was a shot that no longer reflected me. The younger me, maybe, but not the person I am as we head into the 2020s.
I still remember when that that old photo was taken. It was in 2006, and I had just switched over to the general news department from the sports department at the Index-Journal. I had worked in sports since 2004, but the editors had an opening in the general newsroom and convinced me to make the change. Part of the allure, as the bosses spun it, was that a change from sports to news would offer me better working hours, a pitch that, 14 years of working in general news for two different newspapers later, seems comical in retrospect.
The managing editor of the paper back in 2006, Shawn Lewis, took the members of the staff back into the paper’s dusty sports office, where there was a backdrop we used for photos, and snapped mugshots of all of us. It’s funny the people who slide into and out of your lives, but make an impact that is lasting. Shawn was one of those people for me. He was perhaps the key instigator in luring me out of the sports department and into news, a move that felt experimental to me at the time, but would set my career on a completely different arc. It led to opportunities, experiences, accolades and friendships I likely wouldn’t have otherwise imagined. Shawn has long since left the Index, and professionally we were ships passing in the night. But I’m glad we did.
The fact that I needed to switch out photos for the Sunday column was made clear not long ago when I bumped into an acquaintance from Abbeville. We had a nice conversation, and he went out of his way to stress how much he enjoyed reading these Sunday scribblings. But he also offered a parting imperative.
“You really need to change out the picture on that column, though,” he offered, with a laugh. He even jokingly implied I was participating in a bit of subterfuge by having a picture of a much younger me running with this column week after week. I assured him that was certainly not my intent — life, as we all know, moves fast, and I just never got around to switching it — but there’s no doubt much has changed in 14 years.
When I look at the photo that ran with this column for nearly a decade and a half, the one taken way back in 2006, I see a 27-year-old who had no idea what was coming. No idea that, two years later, I’d have a daughter who would change my life immeasurably. No idea about the joyous, vibrant, cuttingly funny young lady she would be. No idea that I’d eventually leave Greenwood and the Index and land at a newspaper in downtown Columbia. No idea that the South Carolina men’s basketball team would make a Final Four, or that the Clemson football team would have a glorious multi-year run that made their 1981 title seem like a distant memory. And no idea, really, about the truths of middle-age, about the loss of beloved family members and friends that was to come.
And so it was time for a switch. I had my picture taken last week in downtown Columbia, and decided I’d use it for a while with the column. My wife says it’s too casual, and, as ever, she’s probably right. But it’s me, now. A lot less hair, a lot bigger glasses. There’s been 14 years of water under the bridge since that last pic was taken, but one thing remains certain: There are still things coming around the corner that I haven’t even imagined yet.
Let’s discover them together.