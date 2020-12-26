Well, it’s almost at an end.
Almost.
With Christmas in the rearview, next week brings the end of the year, and I feel comfortable saying there has seldom been a year people were more ready to kick into the dustbin of history. Simply put, 2020 has worn out its welcome. Actually that happened months ago. It’s time to sweep 2020 off the stage like a bad performance at the Apollo Theater.
While there were a number of factors that made this a particularly trying year for many, the elephant in the room was, of course, the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has touched all of us in one way or another, and changed the way we’ve gone about our lives.
In fact, we learned some things about ourselves, as a people, that I wouldn’t have guessed.
For instance, I never would have suspected that, when a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic hit, the first thing everyone would do is go out and buy an obscene amount of toilet paper. I mean, all those movies about the end of the world never predicted that one. One of these days some of y’all are going to have to come clean and tell us what you did with all that toilet paper you hoarded. You must still have closets full. That could be a fire hazard, you know.
This time a year ago, if you’d have told me I’d soon become familiar with the finer points of mask-wearing, I’d have looked at you as if you were crazy. But 2020 taught us some stuff, didn’t it? I had to go through several styles of masks before I found the perfect one that provided the right amount of mouth and nose coverage, but that didn’t pull my ears too much, and also wouldn’t make my glasses slide down my nose.
I know masks became a hot potato of a topic, but kudos to those of you who managed to pull it off with a little style. I even saw someone the other day with a Baby Yoda mask.
This is the way.
It was a year in which I wrote an extraordinary number of newspaper stories while sitting at my dining room table in a T-shirt and basketball shorts, as, like so many other office dwellers, working from home became the norm.
While I missed, terribly, the camaraderie, energy and cynical humor of the newsroom — really, there’s nothing like it — I’ll admit I appreciated the much shorter commute. Rather than waking up and spending a half-hour getting ready, then another hour fighting drivetime traffic, my commute was cut down to about, oh, 20 seconds and roughly 30 feet, the approximate time and distance from my bedroom to the dining room.
This was also the year many of us learned to bluff our way through Zoom calls. (Actually, there were a whole lot of us who learned for the first time that Zoom even exists.) For the most part, the video conference calls at my job are pretty casual, but there have been a few that were a bit more formal. Well, at least partially. My wife snapped a picture of me wearing a dress shirt and boxer shorts on one Zoom call. Be sure to keep that camera pointed above the shoulders, kids.
But even as many are likely ready, overarchingly, to forget 2020, I hope we’ll remember the resilience that many of our friends and neighbors showed.
Doctors, nurses and other medical staff working around the clock, exhausted, and still coming back for more. Teachers and students adjusting on-the-fly to new ways of learning, whether it was virtual or “hybrid” or in-person with hosts of new safety precautions put in. Grocery store employees, toiling away in masks to keep the shelves, and our refrigerators, stocked. First responders and frontline local government workers — firefighters, EMTs, meter readers, police, sanitation workers and on and on — who didn’t have the option to work from home, yet kept getting the job done, even as the virus added an extra layer of uncertainty to their work. The pizza delivery guys who kept us fed and the postal workers, God bless them, who did all they could to keep the packages coming during an unprecedented holiday season.
To all of those and so many others, we’ll raise a glass to you this New Year’s Eve.