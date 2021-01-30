“High and tight on the sides, with a crew cut on top with a one-and-a-half guard.”
It’s a phrase I haven’t said very often in the last year. In fact, last week I said it for just the third time in the last 11 months.
It was, of course, a description for my barber on how I’d like my haircut. I like to keep it cut short, obviously. Well, what’s left of it, anyway. Give it a couple more years and I’ll be able to take the “with a crew cut on top” part out of the instructions, as there won’t be anything up there to cut. But, for the moment, there’s still a little foliage on top of the tree.
Like many of you, I simply haven’t been to the barbershop nearly as often because of the continuing global pandemic. For a while last year, barbershops and salons were shuttered because of COVID-19 concerns. Once they returned, there were more than a few folks who were slow to go back as often as they once did, simply out of precaution.
Still, at some point you’ve got to get a trim. Or, “get your ears lowered” as the old guys used to say. I suppose I could have opted for a haircut at home, but there’s no way I was going to let my wife loose on me with a pair of clippers after all the columns I’ve written about her. I could just hear her now. “Oh, so I shop at Costco too much, huh? Well, you’re going to need to go to Costco and get a new hat after I’m done with this job.”
There’s really no substitute for a good barbershop.
When I was a kid, my Dad used to take me to a barbershop on North Main Street in Abbeville. The two barbers in there were named Hack and Morris (yes, a barber named Hack), and they were a team. Watching them work that shop was sort of like watching an orchestra, and they were the conductors. Cutting hair was the main part of the job, but playing traffic cop with all the conversations among the customers was almost as important.
And, goodness, what a group of characters. As a youngster, I would sit and wait my turn in the chair, and just sort of marvel at all of the other customers — factory workers and cops and short-order cooks and school teachers and used car salesmen — as they joked and laughed and told stories and debated sports and argued politics. Part of my education back then came from Greenville Street Elementary School. The lion’s share came from Morris and Hack’s barbershop.
Someone usually always had a cigarette burning, and, on the lucky days, my Dad let me get a Coke out of the machine there in the shop. These were the Cokes in the glass bottles, and when you were done you put the empty bottle in a wooden crate, so they could be exchanged. A piece of Super Bubble always awaited when the haircut was done.
My experience these days is different, but still special. The Columbia shop I go to now is a diverse spot, where the barbers are men and women, African American and white. In pre-pandemic times the conversation was always lively and usually stoked by whatever is playing on the shop’s TV. (Maury Povich, in particular, can lead to raucous debates.)
Of course, things are a bit tempered currently, as the pandemic rages on. Gone is the usual congregating while folks wait, as the shop is working exclusively with appointments and eschewing the usual walk-ins.
But as I settled into a chair last week, with my mask on, my usual barber, Debbie, didn’t miss a beat. She likes to talk about rock ‘n’ roll and East Carolina University football and watching her son drag race his hot rod. We talked about the bands we’ve seen the most in concert (hers was Motley Crue, mine was Hootie and the Blowfish) and how we hope that Rolling Stones show in Charlotte will get rescheduled. I talked about my daughter being in middle school, and she remembered, with a knowing chuckle, when her boys (now grown) were that age.
A trip to the barbershop is about more than just a cut. Hopefully we can start getting back there more often.