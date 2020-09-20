Sometimes stereotypes exist for a reason.
For instance, there’s the age-old stereotype that newspaper journalists are a group of hard-drinking rogues when they’re off the clock. Now, for the most part, that’s an antiquated reference to the old days in the industry. Times have changed.
But, not completely. If you were to pop your head into the South Carolina Press Association’s annual nighttime awards banquet most years, you’d wonder if the whole hotel ballroom might not just float away on a river of Yuengling.
Of course, like so many things amid the coronavirus, the in-person edition of the association’s annual banquet was called off this year, giving way to a virtual version last week. As I’m sure you might have seen, the Index-Journal’s team picked up a number of honors once again.
But there are other stereotypes that also ring truer than you might realize. It’s something I’ve realized this year as I’ve spent a lot of time working from home, and observed the daytime activities of our dog Ollie aka “The Kansas City Dog.”
Now, to be certain, for the most part he snoozes. He gets up first thing in the morning and eats his breakfast and goes outside, then settles in for a long snooze on the back of the recliner. He’ll break that up in the late morning with a long period of gazing out the sunroom window, and then a trip outside in a futile attempt to chase birds. Then it’s back in for another long nap, this time on the back of the couch. And so on.
But he’s developed a bit of an issue. A stereotype perpetuated, if you will.
He’s got a mailman problem. As in, he can’t stand the mailman.
Of course, the idea of the war between mail deliverers and the dogs along their routes is seemingly as old as the postal service itself. The idea has been endlessly lampooned through the years, in stories, TV and film. (1988’s “The Naked Gun,” long one of my favorites, even tweaks the idea during the baseball scenes toward the end of the film.)
But in our house, it’s real. Ollie simply can’t stand the mailman.
And, to be clear, I’m not only talking about the U.S. Postal Service. He shows an equal, or perhaps even greater, animus for the folks from UPS and FedEx. Especially FedEx. The moment he spots the FedEx truck, a fire lights in his eyes, kind of like Luke Skywalker at the end of “Return of the Jedi” when he just starts wailing on Darth Vader.
Now, a couple clarifiers. One, we certainly haven’t allowed Ollie to actually attack the mailman. His hostility typically is contained to the inside of the house, where he growls, barks, runs around and essentially goes crazy when he sees the truck roll up. He turns it up to 11 if the delivery person actually has to climb up on the front porch to leave a package.
Second, Ollie is a morkipoo that weighs 12 pounds and is roughly the size of a shoebox. Even if he did somehow make it outside to accost the parcel carriers, he couldn’t do much damage. He’s all bark, no bite anyway. He’d probably end up licking them to death, then rolling over for a belly rub.
It doesn’t stop him from posturing, though. Even when we are out on a walk, if he spots a mail truck — or that most dreaded enemy, FedEx — he’ll fiercely (well, his version of fiercely) pull on his leash, and offer a low-rumbling growl and snappy bark that makes his disdain quite clear. I’d say he just doesn’t like any kind of delivery people, but he never makes a fuss with the pizza delivery guy comes to the door. Of course, who could get mad at pizza?
I guess some stereotypes live on for a reason.