Blowouts are inevitable in life.
For instance, just about everyone, at some point, has a tire blowout while driving. Sometimes it’s because something sharp is in the roadway and punctures your tire. The first sign something is amiss is that little orange light that illuminates on the dashboard, and pretty soon your car is wobbling to the side of the road.
And when that happens, your day stops. You can’t go any further until you get out and change the tire. Well, there was one time I witnessed a man attempt to drive his truck from the old Kmart in Greenwood out to the Promised Land with no tires (literally, he was rolling on the rims), but that is, um, an exception. For most of us, a tire blowout means a pause until we can get the spare put on.
But when you have other kinds of blowouts, you can’t just stop. You have to keep moving, even if it means you do so with a small sense of ignominy.
I’m referring, of course, to a flip-flop blowout.
The folks who follow this column — all seven of you — might remember I’ve had intermittent flip-flop issues in the past year. Most notably in November, when I was wearing an old pair of flip-flops into our favorite Mexican restaurant to get takeout on a rainy night and ended up slipping and going airborne right in the middle of the restaurant, landing on the floor like a sack of Quikrete to the great amusement of the other diners. They didn’t realize they’d be getting dinner and a show.
I ruminated in a column back then that it was probably time to replace the years-old, $3 rubber Old Navy flip-flops that I was wearing that night and get a new pair. Well, I didn’t do that.
And that led to a blowout. A public blowout.
Earlier this week I went to the grocery store to pick up a few items. It was to be a quick trip, so I just slipped on my trusty flops, the ones so worn out that they barely qualify as footwear. As I walked through the supermarket, I felt a pop by my left foot, then the telltale looseness of a shoe that had gone astray. One of the straps on my left flip-flop had finally broken.
I was only briefly saddened, because I had gotten my $3 worth out of those flip-flops years ago. I quickly got past that when I realized I was faced with a choice. I was in the middle of the grocery store, after all.
So, either I was going to continue to stumble around with one of my flip-flops blown out, squeezing my toes together to try to hold it in place, or I was going to take them off and walk around in Lowes Foods barefooted.
Now, like many of a certain age who grew up in the South, I’ve been barefoot in a grocery store before. When I was a kid my Mom or Grandma would occasionally let me go in Winn-Dixie or Bi-Lo barefooted. I can still remember how cool the floor of the store felt under my feet on a hot summer day. Of course, the bottom of your feet would be dirty when you’d come out of there. To this day, when my feet get dirty I refer to it as “grocery store feet.”
But earlier this week I didn’t feel like I should be walking around a grocery store barefooted at 42 years old. So I gripped my toes together as best I could and hobbled around and picked up the rest of the items I needed. It was... less than graceful. I was sort of moving like Vincent D’Onofrio’s alien character Edgar in “Men in Black.” The cashier looked at me with a mix of compassion and curiosity.
So now I guess I really do need a new pair of flip-flops. A blowout will do that. After all, I’m too old for grocery store feet.