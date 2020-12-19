We always knew Christmas 2020 was going to be a little different.
And, indeed, this has been a unique holiday season. A challenging moment at the end of a challenging year, as so many of us try to navigate our way safely through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and all the physical, emotional and financial fallout that has followed in its wake.
But, to be certain, comfort has been found in some of the traditions and familiarities of the season. Little moments and experiences and realizations that snap us back into what is typically one of the best times of year.
Like the telltale ringing of a bell that you hear when you step out of your car at a grocery store, a ringing that only grows louder as you approach the front door. That is, of course, the siren call of those collecting donations for The Salvation Army, asking shoppers hustling in and out to spare some change or maybe a few loose bills to help fill up the red kettle.
I’ve volunteered to ring the bell for the past several years, my latest session being earlier this week outside Green’s liquor store in Columbia. I can’t speak for other Salvation Army kettle locations, but I can tell you the customers at Green’s are quite generous.
The season also brings with it a litany of Christmas specials and movies that have become annual traditions for so many. At our house we’ve already watched “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Home Alone” at least three times each in the last month, and the Christmas-Eve-into-Christmas-Day marathon of “A Christmas Story” waits just around the corner.
For me, “A Christmas Story” is one that plays deep into the night on Christmas Eve and the wee hours of Christmas morning, when everybody else is asleep and the house is quiet, and the adventures of Ralphie and his father (“One of the most feared furnace fighters in Northern Indiana”) take on an almost dreamlike quality.
This year, my Dad and I tried to settle the argument, once and for all, as to whether 1988’s “Die Hard” is, in fact, a Christmas movie. We got a chance to see it on the big screen at a Columbia theater. Dad argues that it isn’t a Christmas movie, chiefly because of all the machine guns and killing of terrorists. I argue it is a Christmas movie because, hey, they play “Let It Snow” over the end credits. While we didn’t come to a consensus on the movie’s Christmas bonafides, we did agree that a) it is one of the all-time action flicks and b) Nakatomi Plaza throws one hell of a holiday office party.
And there are the lights. From organized drive-thru extravaganzas like the annual celebration at Saluda Shoals or the Greenville-Pickens Speedway to the amateur displays that inevitably pop-up in residential neighborhoods, there have still been plenty of folks who have illuminated the season this year.
I especially love it when neighbors have light “battles” to see who can put up the most over-the-top displays. There was a time in my youth when residents on the western end of Haigler Street in Abbeville put on some of the best unofficial Christmas lights battles you’ve ever seen, and we’d always be sure to ride out there and take a look.
As Christmas approaches in the next week, I’m sure there will be traditions that get altered just a bit. Family gatherings trimmed down. Maybe a Christmas lunch on the porch, rather than crowded inside. At least one church near me is doing a Christmas Eve service outdoors “under the stars.”
But the elements of the season have still been of particular comfort this year. If everyone does their part, we’ll be back full throttle for the holiday season in 2021.
Until then, Merry Christmas, from my family to yours.