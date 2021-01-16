You don’t always have to completely understand the passions of others. Sometimes you just have to accept the reality and keep moving.
This is a philosophy that can be applied to many areas in life, including, as it turns out, wholesale stores.
Because, you see, my wife has an obsession with Costco.
I’m certain many of you have been to Costco, but for those who haven’t, it’s essentially a massive wholesale store. The type of place where, rather than getting, say, just a bag of M&M’s, you can buy an entire case of M&M’s. Because what we all need is a case of M&M’s.
Basically, it’s a lot like Sam’s Club. However, I dare not say that within earshot of my wife, for fear that she might smother me with a pillow while I’m sleeping. I’ve found that there are loyalties when it comes to fans of the wholesale stores. Costco vs. Sam’s is sort of like the East Coast vs. West Coast hip-hop rivalries of the 1990s, but with bigger shopping carts and a lot more bulk packs of Hanes socks.
I can always tell the weekend is approaching when my wife, Christina, starts making reference to her “Costco run.” She speaks of it in hushed, wistful tones, sort of like how Moonlight Graham talked about his dreams of playing in the big leagues in “Field of Dreams.” When Saturday morning comes, she’s up and getting ready like she’s prepping to go to a gala celebration. I’d think she was cheating on me, but then she comes back a couple hours later with a 40-pack of Scotch tape and an apple pie the size of a wagon wheel.
Typically, my daughter and I aren’t invited on these weekend excursions. Instead, they serve as a sort of morning of solitude and revitalization for my wife. Some people recharge their batteries by meditating alongside a mountain stream. My wife opts for a tall Pike Place coffee from Starbucks and an early morning stroll through Costco. Sometimes her friend Anna joins her, and she leaves her family at home, too, so that she and Christina can commiserate over by the aisle with the industrial reams of office paper.
But every once in a while, my wife deems us worthy of joining her on a Costco run, if we’re willing to behave and show proper reverence. She even insists on driving a certain route to the store. I tried to take a shortcut once and I was worried she was going to grab the wheel and pull the car off the side of the road. I convinced her that, at 42 years old, I actually knew how to drive to Costco. She remains unconvinced.
Once we get there, my daughter and I usually break away and go look at the TVs, and wonder how much bigger they can get at this point. The last time I was there they had a flat screen that was roughly the size of the Jumbotron at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium.
And, of course, there are the food samples. Now, the pandemic has, understandably, tamped that down considerably. But, back in the “normal times,” you could have yourself a nice lunch just by wandering through the food section at Costco and partaking in the various samples on offer. You haven’t lived until you’ve had a quarter of a bean burrito, a cup of trail mix, three pieces of pepper jack cheese, and a third of a slice of key lime pie before heading off to the book section.
I guess a Costco run isn’t too bad, after all. Though I’m still questioning my wife’s insistence that I swear my allegiance to it above all other wholesale stores.
I think there’s even a secret handshake and everything.