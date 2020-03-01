It’s amazing how small things — tiny, even — can hold significance.
The thought crossed my mind Friday morning as I drove along state Highway 174, a rural road that snakes back and forth across the line that separates Charleston and Colleton counties. It’s one of those Lowcountry roads that seems frozen in time, canopied by ancient trees that create a tunnel of green shade, with willowy wisps of moss dangling from branches, calling back days gone by from somewhere in your deep memory.
I didn’t give much thought to the aforementioned small items as the road passed underneath my SUV. As the farmers’ stands and honky tonks and little AME churches ticked by outside my window.
But as I came out of that tunnel of trees, and suddenly a blue South Carolina sky, dappled with cottony white clouds, opened up in front of me, I started to feel the weight of something small. I felt it when my car began to climb the McKinley Washington Jr. Bridge, arching ever-so-slightly to the right above the Dawhoo River. I felt it when I tossed a glance over the side of the bridge, and spotted a white boat creeping along through the marshy, oozing waterway, its captain — who looked as if he definitely knew his way around a river, and a cold beer — guiding the ship along with the wheel between his fingers.
And when I got to the other side, and looked at the bridge — which connects the mainland of the Palmetto State to Edisto Island — in my rearview mirror, the significance of small things came full circle.
And, in this instance, the small things I’m referencing were two keys resting in my pocket. Two keys that, as my wife would certainly tell you, have been a long time coming.
They were, in fact, keys to a house on Edisto Island, a gray house with blue trim, right on Pompano Street, a row back from the Atlantic Ocean. Indeed, we finally pulled trigger and bought a beach house.
As I’ve detailed in this column space in the past, my wife has been interested in a house at the beach for quite some time. And by “quite some time” I mean she’s mentioned it nearly every day since we’ve been together. (Counting dating, that’s 24 years.)
To be clear, when I say she’s been “interested in a house at the beach,” what I really mean is that it has been her near obsession. For almost a quarter century I’ve heard her utter the phrase, “When I get my beach house…” again and again. As we’ve visited different places at the coast during summer through the years — from the neon kitsch of Myrtle Beach to the sunburned charm of Murrells Inlet to the Lowcountry serenity of Edisto — almost all of the vacations have turned into low-key house hunts for my wife. She’d scour those real estate books you can pick up in restaurants, look up available properties on the internet and slam on the brakes if she passed by a place that had a “For Sale” sign in the front yard.
I spent many of those vacations, especially in the early days, rolling my eyes, ready to put the house hunt away and go grab a shrimp po’ boy and ride a rollercoaster or something. But, after a while, her hunt became my hunt, too. She wore me down.
I’m so thankful she did.
If you look for something long enough — in life, in love, in your career — you know when the right thing finally comes along. That’s how we feel about the place on Pompano.
Like many beach houses, it’s elevated, with a big screened-in front porch sweeping across the front. There are Christmas lights strung up inside the porch, and you can see through to the ocean, and hear the waves crashing faintly, along with the wind chime at our neighbor’s house. There are little balconies off two of the bedrooms, with a rope swing hanging from an old oak out front, and Palmetto trees standing guard on either side of the house.
The previous owners called the place Big Oak Landing. We’ll probably give it a name of our own. Feel free to email me suggestions.
If you keep searching for what you truly want, you just might find it, and small things — like a set of keys — will unlock what your heart has been looking for.
Here’s to South Carolina, and all her coastal treasures.