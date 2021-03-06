Some of the best parts of our lives come from humble beginnings.
Some even come from the Anderson Jockey Lot.
In fact, about a decade and a half ago, it was at the jockey lot that a great companion came into our family’s lives.
Now, to be certain, you can find just about anything you’d ever need, and plenty of things that you don’t need, at the Anderson Jockey Lot. I know many of you have been there through the years.
It’s a really fun place to spend a weekend morning, puttering around among the crowd and checking out the offerings on the seemingly endless rows of tables.
Need a new lawnmower? What about some toys? Or bootleg movies? Do you need a set of old golf clubs, the entire run of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series on VHS, a box of old comic books, some mini doughnuts, an antique 7-Up bottle, or some “gently used” Christmas decorations? You’ll probably find all that and more at the jockey lot.
And it was there, on a Saturday morning just about 15 years ago, that my Mom and Dad found their dog, Max. A little black Maltipoo puppy, who couldn’t have weighed more than a couple pounds at the time, he was among a number of dogs and other pets that were being sold that morning at the outdoor market. But when my Mom saw Max, she had to have him.
My wife and I were there with my Mom and Dad that morning. As Mom and my wife gushed over Max and talked with the lady who was selling the puppies, my Dad remained unimpressed. In fact, he was strident in his opinion: He did not want to buy a dog. He couldn’t have been more clear on the subject.
Mom had other ideas. The deal was done, in her mind. Max had already won her over. Game. Set. Match. They bought the puppy.
I can remember vividly, as we walked back to the car, my Dad saying to my Mom, “He’s your responsibility.”
So, of course, you know how it ended up. Max and my Dad became best friends. He loved that dog, completely and wholeheartedly.
Through the years, whenever my wife and daughter Charley and I would go visit my parents, it was Max who would meet us first out in the driveway. When we’d get out of the car, we’d hear the telltale jangling of the tags on Max’s collar, and he’d just about jump out of his skin in excitement as he greeted us. He was especially fond of Charley.
For almost 15 years he was there, bringing color to the corners of our lives. He was there at Christmas, playing in the wrapping paper when Charley and my niece and nephew were ripping open Christmas presents and everyone was showing off the gifts they received. He was there for cookouts and family lunches, always angling for a table scrap or two. He was a ninja when it came to procuring table scraps. I think he liked potato chips the best.
Max hated football. And basketball. Really anything where a crowd would cheer. If we were in the living room watching the Gamecocks and yelled and hollered when they scored a touchdown, Max would get up and go to a room across the house and stay there until the game ended. Maybe he was just a closet Clemson fan. He was from Anderson, after all.
In the past year, Max would come and visit at our house down on Edisto Island. He was curious about the ocean, and he’d take long naps on the couch in the front room, with the big windows looking out to the oaks and palmetto trees, with a peek at the ocean just off in the distance.
Simply put, Max was family. And sometimes you have to say goodbye, even to family.
Max passed last week. He was just short of his 15th birthday. Like so many beautiful things, he had just grown old. And so, he crossed the Rainbow Bridge.
We loved him. My Mom and Dad, of course, loved him fiercely, and saying goodbye to Max was extremely difficult.
But I believe it was Alfred Lord Tennyson who said, “‘Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”
Still, we already miss him. And we’ll miss him at family gatherings and holidays, and when the Gamecocks score a touchdown.
Sometimes you just find the best things at the jockey lot.