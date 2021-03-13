Most folks probably remember where they were and what they were doing at the moment things got real.
For me, it was the evening of March 11, 2020. That’s when I realized that COVID-19 was going to change our world, and send us off on a journey not seen in modern times.
Our lives are peppered with those occasional moments, the ones where you remember where you were and what you were doing when you got certain news. When the planes hit the World Trade Center on 9/11. When JFK was killed. When the Challenger space shuttle exploded over the Atlantic Ocean.
A year ago, on the night of March 11, I was at home working on a story, with the TV on in the background, tuned to ESPN. That’s when the news came: An NBA player — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert — had tested positive for COVID-19, and the league was suspending its season.
That was the “Oh…” moment for me. Obviously, a year later, we have become overwhelmingly familiar with the idea of so many facets of life being halted, changed, altered, canceled or postponed. But think back to last March, and the uncertainty that came with the onset of the pandemic.
The NBA suspending its entire season? What? In the context of the moment, it was an announcement so bold that it was almost shocking. I grabbed my phone and sent a message to a group text thread I have with my brother and some friends. They had heard the news and were also stunned.
Really, “stunned” might not be the right word. It was a creeping uncertainty, frankly. An unease about the then-mysterious virus and what would come in the days and months ahead.
I don’t need to do a terribly deep recap on what came next. We lived it, together.
Schools were closed for months, before returning in the fall in a patchwork of virtual learning and cautious in-person experiences. Millions of office and professional employees shifted to working at home, balancing kids and virtual school and Zoom calls, the boundaries of a traditional workday erased. Frontline workers — grocery clerks and nurses and truck drivers and firefighters and cooks and so many others — forged ahead, doing their jobs in masks and behind shields, trying to keep the lights on and food on the table as the threat of a virus lingered over all of it.
We’ve lost so much in just one short year. Businesses. Lives. With all of the news and noise and our disappointingly endless habit of making seemingly everything a divisive political issue, I don’t think we’ve paused long enough to really let the human toll of what’s happened sink in. As of Friday, more than 527,000 people had died with complications from COVID-19. That’s more people than live in the city limits of Atlanta. People’s grandmothers. Their friends. Their co-workers. Their softball teammates. Their fellow church members. Gone.
But as Andy wrote to Red in The Shawshank Redemption, “Hope is a good thing. Maybe the best of things.” And as we have passed the first anniversary of COVID-19, there is a sense of hope.
Coronavirus case counts have trended downward in the past month, nationally and certainly here in South Carolina. And, importantly, hospitalizations have dropped precipitously in the Palmetto State. There were fewer than 600 COVID patients in state hospital beds as of Friday, down from, well, more than 2,000 patients at times in January.
And vaccines are rolling out. More than 95 million doses had been administered nationwide as of Thursday, with many millions more to come. I’ve had my first shot. I hope you will, too, just as soon as you can get an appointment.
And we should continue to exercise caution in the months ahead. Mind your social distance, wash your hands, wear a mask in crowded public places. We’re almost there. We’re right there. One last big push, together, and we can crawl out of this.
Much has happened since that night a year ago, when the NBA stopped its season and all the dominoes started to fall.
But like Andy said, hope is maybe the best of things. So have hope, and stay safe. There’s work to be done. Let’s finish the job.