It was just sitting there, kind of off to the side, collecting dust from months of not being used.
I took note of it last week when I was out in the garage, getting ready to mow the lawn. Our garage contains the same assemblage of goods yours likely does: lawn mowers, weed trimmers, leaf blowers, bicycles and scooters, pool “noodles” and beach boogie boards, and all manner of rakes, hedge clippers and extra sprinkler heads.
And, tucked away off to the side of it all, was an old cooler. One of three coolers in the garage, actually, but this one was special. Oh, it might not look very special. At first glance it’s just an old, red, mid-sized Igloo cooler. It’s certainly not one of these Yeti jobs that I see so many people gushing over these days. You know, the ones that cost roughly as much as the gross domestic product of a modestly industrialized nation.
But that old Igloo has been with me a long time, and it’s affixed with the stickers — it’s covered in them, actually — to prove it. You see, the Igloo is my “ballgame” cooler, the one I’ve lugged around to tailgate parties all over the South. Sometimes I call it my “lucky” cooler, but, considering I chiefly pull for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, that’s probably a bit of a stretch.
I have to admit, I felt a sense of longing when the cooler caught my eye the other day. Like so many others, I’ve missed sports tremendously in the last several months amid the coronavirus. Of course, we’re now beginning to see sports come back at the highest levels. NASCAR is running races, the PGA is having tournaments. Major League Baseball is coming back at the end of the month, and the NBA plans to play games in its so-called “basketball bubble” down at Disney World.
While that’s cool and everything — of course I hope my beloved Los Angeles Lakers can win what would be a very unusual title — I have to admit I’m feeling a disconnect as these leagues come back, for one simple reason: There are no fans in the stands.
I’m sorry, but the fans are a critical part of it all. A really important part of it. In a world that is increasingly divided and in which people can seek out any niche interest you can imagine, sports are one of our last cultural campfires. A thing that we — the fans — can be a part of, together, in our own unique ways. And when I looked at the stickers on my cooler out in the garage last week, I was reminded of that.
There was one sticker that said “Pummel the Pirates.” I put that on there after South Carolina’s football game against East Carolina on Sept. 6, 2014. A seemingly nondescript kind of game, right? Not for me.
See, that was the first time I took my daughter, Charley, to a USC game at Williams-Brice Stadium. She was five years old, and would turn six a month later. She marveled at the team’s 2001 entrance and Cocky’s “magic act” appearance. She ate Skittles and cheered the fireworks after a touchdown and covered her ears when the fans got loud. It was a nighttime game, and she fell asleep in the fourth quarter. And so, I carried her, sound asleep, out of the upper deck of the stadium and back to the car. If you’ve ever carried a sleeping five year old 2 miles, you know that’s “dead weight.”
And there’s a gameday sticker on the cooler urging the Gamecocks to “Beat Nebraska” in the 2012 Capital One Bowl in Orlando, a game my buddies and I attended and, among other things, saw a couple having full-on, um, “intimate relations” on one of the ramps in the stadium. And there’s a Pittsburgh Pirates sticker on there, procured when I went with my brother and several friends to Pittsburgh for a baseball game, and it was so freezing cold — in June — that our group of Southerners all had to buy sweatshirts and jackets for the game. And there’s an Atlanta Braves sticker from the first time I took my daughter to a Major League game. It was a mid-week day game against the Marlins, and I played hooky from work to take her down to Atlanta. I got her one of those big foam fingers they sell at the souvenir stand, and we stopped at The Varsity on the way home and got a Frosted Orange.
Sure, we miss the ballgames themselves, and those are starting back up as we speak. But, let’s be real: Sports won’t REALLY be back until we can gather together at the games, to cheer for our teams and fellowship with one another and take home memories that will last far beyond the final horn.
I’m ready to put some more stickers on that lucky cooler.