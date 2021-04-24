Every kid has used some variation of the old “The dog ate my homework” excuse, at least once.
But sometimes it’s OK to blame the dog, particularly when they eat something a little more valuable than a single night’s math homework. Something like, say, expensive dental apparatus.
Such is the case when you’ve got a Kansas City Dog.
Those who’ve followed along in this column space for any length of time have no doubt grown at least somewhat familiar with our family dog, Ollie. He’s a black, 12-pound morkipoo who also goes by the Kansas City Dog moniker, seeing as how my wife and daughter purchased him, secretly and against my wishes, while I was out of town seeing a ballgame in Kansas City.
While the initial acquisition of Ollie might have been surreptitious, I’ve come to accept him as an inextricable part of the family. He sleeps at the foot of my daughter’s bed every night, barks at the FedEx guy with unmatched fury, and goes just about everywhere with us, from Saturday morning farmers market outings to drive-in movies to trips to the beach or mountains and beyond.
And don’t be fooled by his stature. He might be 12 pounds, but he’ll eat anything. And I do mean anything. When he was a puppy, he literally ate most of our house. The corners of baseboards, the arms of chairs, a small sofa in the sunroom. I never knew a morkipoo could eat the whole back bumper off a Ford Explorer, but apparently it’s possible.
As he’s gotten older, he actually stopped eating the house and the furniture and focused more on his dog food. He keeps graduating up from one brand to the next, getting fancier with each jump. He went from Purina to Blue Buffalo to Rachael Ray. Pretty soon we’ll just be getting DoorDash to bring him a steak dinner from Halls Chophouse.
And, yes, Ollie does love “people food.” Chicken, fries, green beans, you name it. But his favorite thing might be crackers. Cheez-Its, in particular. Nothing will make him perk up from a nap (sometimes referred to as a “snoozle”) and come running faster than me rustling a bag of crackers in the kitchen. If a burglar broke into the house at 3 a.m., he wouldn’t be bothered to move an inch. But if I open some crackers he’s going to blaze a trail across the hardwood floor.
But there are some things I wish he wouldn’t eat. Things like orthodontic material.
My daughter Charley, who’s in the sixth grade, recently started wearing an Invisalign. I’m sure other parents with kids of a certain age are familiar with Invisalign. It’s a clear dental mouthpiece that is kind of like an alternative to braces. It’s a pretty neat trick, as you can hardly even see them when they are in.
One night last week we were at home, and Charley opened up her little plastic Invisalign case to pop the mouthpiece back in after dinner. But then she got a puzzled look on her face, and turned the case toward me. It was empty. No Invisalign.
Just a moment later, we heard a crunch from across the living room. The sound came from behind the far end of the couch, where Ollie always goes when he wants privacy while eating a treat. But it wasn’t a crunch like a dog treat or a Cheez-It. It was a louder crunch. A pop almost.
I rushed over and said, “Ollie, what have you got?” One look made it clear: The missing Invisalign was sticking out of the side of his mouth. We don’t know how he got it, but he did. I managed to wrest it away from him, but it was done. Mangled. Chewed up. The Kansas City Dog strikes again.
Sometimes the dog eats your homework. But other times the dog eats your Invisalign.
Personally, I wish he’d stick to Cheez-Its.