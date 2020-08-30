We — the collective “we” — needed a win. And this year, you take a win wherever you can get it.
Especially if it comes with a side of onion rings.
Earlier this summer, when word came that the Dixie Drive-In would be moving from its longtime location at 600 Montague Ave. in Greenwood — reportedly after a breakdown in negotiations between the owners of the business and the owners of the building — it felt very on-brand for 2020.
In what could only be described as the most unpredictable year — on so many fronts — in at least a generation, the idea of Greenwood’s iconic greasy spoon having to depart the spot it has occupied for more than 60 years seemed like yet another body blow dealt out by a year that has been absolutely full of them.
Sure, when that news broke earlier this summer, it came with the assurance at the time that the Dixie would find a new location. And perhaps that would have worked out fine. More than fine, even.
But, as I told a friend at the time, it is near impossible to imagine a Greenwood, South Carolina in which the Dixie Drive-In isn’t located at 600 Montague Ave.
Luckily, it looks like that won’t be the case.
As I’m certain you might have read in a piece last week by the Index-Journal’s James Hicks, or seen in widely shared posts on social media, the Dixie plans to reopen right there on Montague Avenue in the coming weeks, the restaurant’s owners apparently having struck a deal with the property owners to purchase the building.
And the people rejoiced.
I don’t blame them for rejoicing. Because what was almost lost in the deal was a sense of place. And in a world that seems to be ever shifting under our feet, the idea of a sense of place feels more important than ever.
Now, the food is, of course, a major part of the equation at the Dixie. It’s an old school Southern drive-in, to the core. My order, since I was a kid and up until this very day when I’m fortunate enough to make it to Greenwood, remains steadfast: Dixie Cheese, no tomato, half and half (that’s half fries, half onion rings) with a sweet tea. I’ll audible to a cherry Coke if I’m feeling fancy. And I fill my dipping cup with half ketchup and half Texas Pete.
That’s my go-to order, but I’m sure you’ve got your own. My friend Chris Wideman — a seemingly omnipresent figure in the Emerald City — loves the fried chicken on Thursdays. Former Index-Journal reporter Adam Benson sings the praises of the club sandwich. My daughter likes the hot dogs. Everyone has their favorites.
However, the food is only a part of what makes the Dixie a longtime Greenwood favorite. If the business had moved to another location in town, I’m certain the menu and the quality of the food would have carried over.
But you can’t discount the location and the building itself. Simply put, 600 Montague Ave. IS the Dixie.
It’s those two U-shaped countertops, where you can — in non-pandemic times — pop in at lunchtime and see cops and construction workers and lawyers and college students and grandmothers all sitting shoulder to shoulder, working out the troubles and triumphs of the day over a Dixie Cheese or a Chuck Wagon sandwich. It’s where Greenwood High football players pop in on gameday, wearing their jerseys as they grab a to-go plate from the takeout area. Where the warm light from inside the diner rings out on a cold, black winter night, and the neon from the iconic sign out front beckons you in — almost pulls you in — for a bite of the food that has been comforting Greenwood and the Lakelands for six decades.
Indeed, “place” still matters. Perhaps more than ever, here in this year that has challenged so many of us. And so it warmed my heart greatly to hear that the Dixie would live on in its longtime location.
Maybe I’ll see you there, sometime soon. Save me a couple onion rings.