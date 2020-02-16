Everyone has special talents and abilities they put to use to make our days here a little easier. A little richer.
Sometimes they are practical abilities. My dad, for example, is a handyman. He can fix just about anything. And his proficiency at various tasks — be it small construction projects, renovations, or repairing various machinery that’s gone awry — ranges from craftsman level work to MacGyver-style improvisation. Give him three deck boards, a spool of wire, a cordless drill and four pieces of sandpaper and he can build you a nice mother-in-law cottage in the backyard.
Others exercise their talents in the creative realm. That’s where my daughter often resides. She draws and paints beautiful pictures; writes alarmingly insightful, beyond-her-age poetry; and recently took up playing the violin, which she seems to have an ear for. She finds inventive ways to express herself, and it’s quite lovely.
On the other hand, my expertise is much more modest. My abilities are essentially limited to occasionally penning minimally entertaining newspaper columns, chasing down horror movies on late night cable TV, not burning the burgers during a cookout, and being able to haul the Christmas decorations down out of the attic without killing or significantly maiming myself.
But, through the course of a number of years, I have become an expert in at least one discipline: Mastery of the snooze button.
Now, I realize I’m not alone in this particular skill. Many folks have long learned to manipulate the alarm clock to get a few extra minutes of sleep in the morning.
In fact, some might even be a little too enamored with snoozing. I once had a friend say that he set his alarm clock super early every day for the specific purpose of being able to hit the snooze button a bunch of times, claiming that those few minutes of shuteye between the snooze alarms was the “best sleep.” I’ve never been convinced that’s scientifically accurate — in fact, it’s likely just the opposite — but I let him dare to dream, no pun intended.
I first began honing my skills as a snooze button ninja when I was in high school and worked at the local McDonald’s. I preferred working the early breakfast shift on the weekends, mostly because I could get in, knock out some hours and still get off in plenty of time to go out and have fun later in the evening. We’d show up at 5 a.m. so we could have the restaurant open by 6. That meant I usually got up sometime around 4 a.m. Honestly, 4 a.m. isn’t really “morning.” That’s the middle of the night, in my opinion. And when you are getting up in the middle of the night, you learn quickly just how many times you can hit the snooze button — snagging those extra five minutes each time — and still get up, get dressed, grab a Pop-Tart, and not be late for work.
Of course, back in those days I was working with the standard clock radio alarm that so many people had for years. You know, the one with the faux wood grain look and the glowing red numbers. The one that would send up an siren-like alarm that would wake the dead. These days, like many folks, I use my smartphone as an alarm clock.
As experienced snoozers know, this introduces a different set of options. Sure, you can set an alarm and it has our beloved snooze feature. But it also offers you the possibility of setting many different alarms. This allows for the prospect of a cornucopia of snoozes. A full tapestry of snoozing.
So, for instance, if I know I need to be up at 6 a.m., I’ll set several alarms on my phone. One at 5:40, another at 5:46 and another at 5:52. And when each of those alarms go off, I hit the snooze button on the screen. This accomplishes two things: The multiple alarms ensure I’m up by the desired time, while also getting in some high-quality snoozing.
Ok, so maybe perfecting the art of hitting the snooze button isn’t exactly a marketable talent. But I do enjoy those extra five minutes.