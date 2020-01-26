It’s important to let your kids explore their interests and expand their horizons through extracurricular activities.
But I really don’t want to buy a horse trailer.
Hold on a second, I’ll explain.
I’ve got an 11-year-old daughter, Charley. If you’ve been following along with these Sunday screeds through the years, you’ve likely become familiar with her, at least from afar, as she’s been a regular character here. Growing up in a newspaper column isn’t exactly normal, but she takes it in stride and enjoys meeting folks who say they’ve read about her.
We’ve been blessed with a pretty well-rounded kid. She’s in fifth grade and does well in school. (She’s a legitimately good writer, which makes one in the family.) She stays out of trouble, likes going to Sunday school, is respectful to adults and kind to her friends. She likes “Star Wars” and Legos and pop music and those chocolate Kinder Surprise eggs with the toy prizes in them. For those who are unfamiliar, you really haven’t lived until you’ve entered the wonderful, mysterious world of Kinder Surprise eggs.
And there are, of course, the extracurricular activities. Charley’s been playing youth soccer for several years now. She’s on a county-sponsored travel team in Lexington. Before you start forming ideas, please know this “travel” team isn’t exactly a jet-setting operation. Our road games are in, like, West Columbia and Chapin. Sometimes we get frisky and go down to Florence or, if we’re feeling flush, Myrtle Beach. But mostly it’s just 11-year-olds kicking it around on a patchy field — pardon me, “pitch” — in games being refereed by 14-year-olds. And, as long as the parents chill out, it’s quite lovely. I’ve only seen one parental fistfight in four years, which seems like a pretty good average.
She’s also started playing violin this year, through the orchestra program in our school district. I pushed back just a little on this one, if only because the practice sessions are at 7 a.m., three days a week. But she was (politely) insistent, and has been taking the lessons. If I’m being honest, I regret I didn’t learn an instrument when I was a kid, and I’m glad she’s giving it a try. Things are still a little squeaky at this point, but my heart still melts just a little when she says, “Dad, can I play the violin for you?”
But Charley also has another extracurricular interest, one that’s left me walking the tightrope between, “OK, I need to be supportive” and “Oh please, Lord, let this be a phase that passes.”
She’s into horses.
Like, over the moon about horses.
She reads books (fiction and nonfiction) about horses. Her bedroom wall is plastered with horse posters. She’s a member of a club centered on Breyer model horses, which she collects, and is pestering us to take her to Kentucky for a festival celebrating the model horses this summer. If she gets a spare moment, she plays her favorite video game — about horses.
And, of course, she likes to ride horses when she can. Fortunately, we have a family friend who owns a farm, and one of their daughters is a skilled rider. So, she gives Charley lessons and takes her out on rides every once in a while. Charley also went to a horse camp — yes, there are horse camps — last summer.
This is all funneling down to an inevitable conclusion you surely can foresee: She’s going to want a horse.
I, um, don’t want a horse. First of all, we live in a suburban subdivision, so I’m not sure where we’d put it. Also, I think the cost of maintaining a horse is roughly equal to the gross domestic product of a small, moderately developed nation.
I’m not entirely certain where I’d hitch a horse trailer on my Nissan Rogue. I did recently watch a YouTube video on how to muck a stable. I think I’ll stick to talking to politicians and writing about what they have to say. (Which, come to think of it, is kind of similar to mucking a stable.)
So, keep me in your thoughts as I try to navigate my daughter’s horse phase. Send some Jedi mind tricks my way. In the meantime, I’ll be over here watching YouTube videos on how to use a curry comb.