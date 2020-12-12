Newspapers are always so much more than just the sum of their parts.
Sure, tangibly and physically, they are a combination of ink and newsprint. At a fleeting glance, that’s what an individual newspaper is.
But the truth is that newspapers are alive. They are living, breathing documents. Testaments to what was important in a given place, at a given time. History on a deadline, some have said.
Newspapers are an imperfect product assembled by imperfect people, women and men who, despite those inevitable imperfections, nevertheless strive to to get it right, to find the truth, to share the good news that gives a community its breath, and sometimes expose the darkness that lies within our cities, flooding that darkness with the cleansing light of transparency.
Local newspapers — especially the small, weekly papers that dot the rural towns across South Carolina — are particularly intrinsic to the lifeblood of their communities. They tell us the necessary news, to be sure: What’s happening at the courthouse, what the town council’s up to, who’s running for school board, how the fire department showed up to douse a blaze at a neighboring home.
But they also are going to print that picture of your kid’s youth soccer team, the one that grandma cut out and put on the refrigerator with a magnet. They’ll write that profile of the local couple who just celebrated their 70th anniversary. They’ll have a photo of the homecoming queen, and all the details about the Christmas parade, and a notice about the upcoming VFW meeting. There will be breathless accounts of the local high school team’s latest exploits on the football field, and contributed photos of an area family’s recent trip to Europe, and maybe even a recipe for brownies shared by the ladies in the morning circle group down at the Baptist church.
The papers that serve those small towns aren’t just alive, they are, in fact, a reflection of life. Part of the glue that binds a community together, sometimes in almost imperceptible ways. Sometimes I feel like folks assume that newspapers are always going to be there, an institution as indelible and immovable as city hall or any of the other hallmarks of a given town.
Which is why it’s so jarring when the presses stop rolling.
As I’m certain many of you might have seen, The Observer weekly paper in Ware Shoals announced in last week’s edition that it was suspending publication immediately. In a front page message to readers, longtime Observer publisher Dan Branyon cited medical issues as the reason behind the suspension of publication. The Observer has been published in Ware Shoals for 39 years.
Looking at the front page upon which Branyon’s message was printed, I was struck by the other elements that surrounded it. There was a piece on the possibility of COVID-19 testing in the Ware Shoals school district. A story on what it would cost to get new lights at historic Riegel Stadium. A reminder of the upcoming Christmas parade. A plea to help the local senior living facility get charitable items for their residents. And there were photos of the town Christmas tree, and a live Nativity scene that was part of the tree-lighting ceremony.
In short, even as the paper was announcing the suspension of publication, it was doing the exact thing you would expect a weekly paper to do: Reporting the serious business of the town, helping get the word out about efforts for the less fortunate, and also offering a lighter touch, capturing the slice-of-life moments that make our trip around the sun a little more bearable.
I certainly wish nothing but the best for the Branyons. Years ago, when I was just getting started in news with the Index-Journal, I often spoke with Dan when he was in media relations with Self Regional, where he was always willing to help when he could. And I used to bump into Faye Branyon, The Observer’s longtime editor, when I was up in Ware Shoals reporting a story for the Index. She literally knew the town like the back of her hand, while I was a cub reporter stumbling around trying to figure out which way was up. Her patience was a godsend.
Weekly newspapers chronicle our lives. Our triumphs and shortfalls, and all of the little things in-between that make our world what it is.
Long may they live.