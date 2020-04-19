You’ve probably got a list of your own.
I know I’ve got one, and it continues to grow.
There has been much fallout from the coronavirus pandemic across the last month or so, quite possibly the strangest period in many of our lifetimes. Hundreds of thousands of people across our nation have been sickened with COVID-19, and tens of thousands have died. Schools are shuttered, events and sports have been postponed or canceled, and most folks are marooned at home under orders from various levels of government, in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.
Of course, the business world has been upended during the crisis. While the pandemic has affected commerce across the spectrum, from giant national corporations to mom-and-pop shops, one of the most public-facing industries to be walloped by COVID-19 is the restaurant business. In South Carolina and across the country, dine-in services have been halted at eateries and bars. Now, to be certain, you can get takeout and delivery from many places. But we can’t gather in the dining rooms. At least for the moment.
It’s just one little piece of our lifestyle that many folks are missing. Getting takeout certainly has its merits, and, like many of you, I’ve tried to grab some to-go orders and support local businesses through this crisis. But takeout a poor substitute for the communal experience of actually being able to go out and spend time in a restaurant. To sit with family and friends and break bread. To laugh and argue and talk with those who are dear to you. To be surrounded by people sitting at other tables — some strangers, some friends, some passing acquaintances — and be engulfed in the cacophony of chatter as folks at those tables share conversations or tell jokes or celebrate someone’s birthday. To see a waiter carry an appetizing plate of food to a nearby table and say to yourself, “Hmm, I wonder what she’s having. That looks good.”
To be certain, we’re eventually going to get through this crisis. We’ve still got some work to do — be patient and adhere to the guidelines, please — but we will come out the other side of the tunnel. And when we do, I’ve got plenty of restaurants on my list.
Places such as The Village Grill in Abbeville. I’m going to visit that landmark spot on cobblestoned Trinity Street, tucked away in the shadow of Trinity Episcopal Church, and I’m going to go at the busiest time possible: On a Saturday night when a show is on at the Abbeville Opera House. Won’t that be a glorious night, when we can convene in a crowded restaurant and wait for a table, and see familiar faces come through the door? And then make our way across Court Square after dinner and sit in a packed opera house, and laugh and cry and be entertained, together? What a night it will be.
And you know Greenwood’s Dixie Drive In is on my list. I’m looking forward to walking into that greasy spoon institution and perching on a stool at one of the two U-shaped counters. During the lunch rush would be good, that time of the day when lawyers and CPW linemen and cops and Lander University students fill the swivel stools around those counters, shoulder to shoulder, and work out all the world’s problems — Who’s Greenwood High playing Friday night? You ask that girl out yet? What’d the preacher say on Sunday? — over sandwiches and onion rings. Me? I’m a Dixie Cheese half and half, no tomatoes, with a sweet tea.
And there are others on the list, of course. Like the Thirsty Fellow in Columbia, across the street from Colonial Life Arena, where I’ll meet my brother for a cheesesteak before a Gamecocks basketball game, surrounded by others in garnet and black, and we’ll all hope to put a “W” on the board that night. Or Pressley’s at the Marina down on Edisto Island, where we’ll get a big table for all my family on a Friday evening, and watch the boats glide across Big Bay Creek right before sundown.
I’ll keep adding to my list, and you keep adding to yours. Stay safe.