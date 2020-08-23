OK, so we caved in a little earlier than was originally planned.
Actually, it was a whole year early. Maybe we can blame it on the coronavirus. Perhaps we can pin it on changing, unpredictable times.
Or maybe we’re just softies.
Either way, my wife and I crossed a parental Rubicon recently: We got our daughter her own smartphone. We ordered it online and it arrived late last week via UPS. Not since Robin Hood returned to England after fighting in the Crusades has an arrival been more anticipated. Well, at least by my daughter.
We had been resisting getting her a phone for a while now, even as most of her friends have gotten them during the last year or so. Sure, she has other devices, like a tablet. And she’s long since completely taken over the “family” laptop. Sometimes I walk in and she has the tablet and the laptop going at once, and it’s like she’s got a command center set up. I’ve had suspicions she’s trying to redirect a Russian satellite or something.
But, as many parents who have kids of a certain age in the modern era know, a phone is a different deal. It just is. My wife and I had long said — with what we thought was conviction — that we would wait until she was at least in seventh grade, and maybe later, before we’d allow our girl to get a phone.
That’s not how it worked out. Let’s say she caught us in a weak moment. Yeah, let’s go with that.
In truth, as she starts sixth grade, we wanted her to have a way to get in touch with us, particularly after school and as she participates in different activities in the afternoons. That was compounded by the fact that our work schedules have been unpredictable amid COVID-19, and likely will continue to be as we head into the latter part of the year. And all of that is true.
But there also was plenty of begging and pleading and puppy dog eyes on my daughter’s part, too. When both of her best friends got phones recently, we knew we were in trouble.
So, after some significant haggling — including my wife making the girl sign a sort of “phone code of conduct” contract that was more detailed than a merger between two multinational corporations — we ordered the phone. An iPhone, naturally.
I remember my first cellphone, back in the late 1990s. It was a Motorola StarTAC flip phone. Remember those? It actually had an antenna that you had to pull up to make a call. And that wasn’t just for show. Eventually, the antenna broke off the phone, and my reception went to hell. Like, I could only get a call out if I went to the top of Parsons Mountain and stood on one leg and recited an ancient prayer.
OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But that StarTAC really was useless once the antenna broke. I soon upgraded to another Motorola phone, one that had a neon rubber protective case that would become lovingly referred to as a “phone condom” by my friends. But I considered myself lucky, as I had at least one friend whose first cellphone actually came in a bag that he had to tote around from the car to the house. I’m sure a few of you remember those old “bag phones.”
I also recall (not so fondly) how older cellphone plans only allowed you so many “free minutes” before the phone company started charging you some outrageous fees. Many of us had “night and weekend” plans, where the free minutes came, naturally, at night and on the weekends. Nothing like waiting until 8 p.m. to make a call because you were “out of minutes.”
My daughter’s phone is a bit more advanced than that StarTAC I had in the 1990s. She’s in the living room now, using it to split the atom or something.
I need to check that code of conduct contract to see if atom-splitting is even allowed.