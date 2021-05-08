Every once in a while you can find your peace, even in the simplest of places.
Sometimes it can even come while you’re sitting in a tailgating chair, looking through a chain-link fence out onto an old baseball diamond with a dirt infield, as the lights haloing above the field hum in the growing darkness of the early evening and the chatter of hopeful mothers and nervous fathers rests on your ears.
I’ve been in the newspaper business for 17 years. It’s sort of attached to me now, like it or not. And in the newspaper business, no two weeks are ever alike. It’s the charm and the curse of a rough-and-tumble profession. And this past week was a complicated one at my full-time gig at The State newspaper in Columbia. I ended up writing a number of stories on various weighty topics, from a school bus hijacking to the city’s water bills going up to COVID-19 issues to a legal case involving gun control laws, and beyond.
It was just one of those weeks that was all over the place. A hot mess, some might say. By Thursday afternoon, I needed a quick reboot. So, I hopped in my Jeep and turned it west for a 90-minute drive to Abbeville. My nephew Jack had a baseball game and I wanted to check it out.
My blood pressure started to drop as soon as I crossed Lake Murray, barreling down Highway 378, and later 178, in the late afternoon sunshine. It’s a drive I think I could make in my sleep at this point, gliding across the asphalt as all of those rolling horse pastures and farmhouses and ancient, long-gone old stores tick past. It’s the kind of deeply rural panorama that folks from other places might not think even exists anymore in this country. But there it is.
When I pulled up to the Pete Smith recreation complex over in Abbeville and set up my tailgating chair behind the backstop at one of the three baseball fields, I couldn’t suppress a little smile at how some things stay the same. Like many kids, I played youth baseball throughout my childhood and, as I looked around me Thursday night, it was remarkable to note how, though times change and the world rolls on, some small slices of Americana endure.
There is, of course, the joy and quickly forgotten agony on the field. My nephew is 7 years old, and his league consists of players who are 7 and 8.
And while there are many worrisome things happening in the world right now, there’s nothing at all worrisome about the look on a 7- or 8-year-old’s face when he gets an unexpected hit and stands in the batter’s box watching it for just a moment. Only when he’s met with a chorus of “Run!” — from coaches and parents and teammates — is his reverence for his mighty clout broken, and he takes off for first base. And when he makes it to first — standing atop the bag with both feet, as if at the crest of a great mountain — the smile of accomplishment arrives, and dreams of the big leagues are kindled.
And the crowd taking in the game is just as you remember. Supportive moms leaning up in their chairs, hoping for a hit. Nervous, pensive dads, occasionally yelling out tips and muttering under their breath about the coaches. Stoic grandfathers watching it all and remembering their own days on the field, silently playing out past games in their minds, and cherishing one more night under the lights.
Alas, my nephew’s team lost their game Thursday, but such are the lessons of life. You win some, and you lose some. But there was still silliness and a bit of horseplay as the teams lined up afterward to offer a “good game” to each other. And then it was off to the concession stand for a sno-cone or a hot dog, a reward for a tough game played.
And as the families paraded off to the parking lot, headed for SUVs and minivans, and homework waiting back at the house, the lights above the little field were extinguished. Another night in the books, committed to memories that will return when least expected.
There is comfort in things that stay the same, even as times change.