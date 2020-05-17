It’s never easy to let go, especially when something is particularly special to you.
And yet the world keeps turning, and sometimes you have to know when it’s time to move on, even if your heart doesn’t quite feel ready.
Indeed, it was a bittersweet moment last week as my wife and I sat at a table outside an attorney’s office in Uptown Greenwood and signed our names to the necessary paperwork to complete the sale of our house on Blyth Avenue. (Yes, I said a table outside of the attorney’s office. COVID-19 has created some unique scenarios, even in the real estate and legal world.)
We’d had the home on Blyth for 13 years. We lived there for seven years and, when we moved to Lexington back in 2014, kept it as a rental property for another six years. We had never really been in a rush to sell the place, but when we bought a house down on Edisto Island earlier this year, we knew the time had come to put the Blyth Avenue home on the market. I love South Carolina quite a bit, but I’ve never had a desire to own property in every region of the state.
And so, we put it up for sale back in March. We got an offer on the first day it was on the market, and the deal came to a close in the middle of last week. The simple brick, ranch-style house at 128 Blyth — the one with the old hardwood floors; and the big, open kitchen with the bar in the center, where we used to spread out the newspaper for a Lowcountry boil in the summer; and the sunroom in the back where my daughter took her first steps — no longer belongs to us. And that’s OK. I hope the new owners will love it as much as we did.
But that doesn’t mean we won’t miss it. It’s funny how, as we navigate through this unpredictable journey of life, moving on from one house to the next, and even from one town to the next, some places just end up meaning more than others. That’s how I felt about our house on Blyth. We weren’t there forever — I was 28 when we bought the place in 2007, and just short of 35 when we moved out and left for the Columbia area in 2014. We held onto the place for another six years, partly to keep it as an investment property, but mostly because I just couldn’t let it go.
Too many memories. Too much water under the bridge.
Like the time former Index-Journal Associate Editor Scott J. Bryan came over to watch a football game and have dinner with us, all while a steady snow fell outside. Well, the game went long, and the snow fell a bit harder than we realized, and when he went to leave we found that his car was stuck in the street out in front of my house. We had to dig out some around the wheels, then I got behind the car and pushed while he hit the gas. Eventually, the tires on his old Chevy caught and he fishtailed down the street, honking the horn once as he went. I’ll always remember watching him slip down the road and into the darkness, hoping he’d make it safely to his apartment across town.
Or the time my brother and I scared the father of a trick-or-treater so thoroughly on Halloween night that he literally ran out of his shoes when fleeing the scene. (No hyperbole: The guy left the shoes and never came back for them.) It was where we hosted birthday parties and baby showers and Easter dinners and cookouts on Memorial Day weekend. We threw a Christmas party there for the Index-Journal newsroom staff one year, and I still remember Executive Editor Richard Whiting sidling up to me and telling a joke (which I won’t share on Sunday morning) that made me laugh until I literally cried.
Laughter was a common refrain there at the house on Blyth. Those were hopeful years. Some of the best years.
We’ll miss the old place. It’ll always be home, in the heart. But, new adventures await.
We endeavor ever forward.