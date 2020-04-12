There are just some things you put off as long as you can.
You delay. You make excuses. You come up with all kinds of mental Olympics and diversionary tactics to skirt what you know eventually has to be done.
I’m certainly no different, especially at this time of year. There is one particular activity at our house that I resist in the spring. One where I hold off as long as possible as the weather grows warmer and the world becomes greener and the sun begins its annual residence as a reminder that we, indeed, live in the South.
But, last week I couldn’t hold off any longer. The time had finally come.
I turned on the lawn sprinkler system at the house.
Now, typically, I cut on the sprinklers for the first time of the season on April 1 each year. My wife finds this arbitrary, as the lawn really starts a scruffy emergence from its winter slumber sometime in mid-to-late-March. But I’ve always held fast to that April 1 date.
Well, until this year. This year, I delayed things a week, until April 8. When my wife quizzed me as to why I waited a little longer, I replied that it was “because of the coronavirus.”
As it turns out, you can blame a lot of things on the coronavirus, but shirking lawn care duties isn’t one of them. Or so I’m now told.
Now, to be clear, I don’t have any particular dislike for the act of watering the lawn. I’m not philosophically opposed to it on its face. And our sprinklers are hooked to a separate well, not the city water system, so it’s not like it makes our water bill spike or anything like that.
Though I do have to admit, maintaining the various sprinkler heads over the course of time is something of an adventure. They tend to take a beating, and I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve had to adjust, replace or, um, get creative in making them work. I never guessed I’d develop a familiar relationship with Rain Bird sprinkler heads, but here we are. I’m on a first name basis with the guys down at Home Depot at this point. Word is the store is thinking of putting in a section on the sprinkler aisle marked simply “Chris Trainor.”
But my annual recalcitrance to turning on the sprinkler system ultimately has little to do with the sprinklers themselves, and much more to do with the effect of turning them on: Once you start watering the lawn (which is a spring-summer must where I live in sandy-soiled Lexington), the grass starts growing faster. And when the grass grows, it has to be cut.
Now, to be certain, there are most assuredly those among you who love cutting grass. Who relish in the task of transforming an unkempt lawn into a smooth, green mini-meadow. I have friends who make their living at lawn care, and they are very good at it and do quite well. And, of course, we all have those neighbors who are particularly fastidious about it, and whose lawns bear the fruits of their labors. One of my neighbors, Ms. Barb, has a yard with meticulously groomed grass and shrubbery that is aesthetically approximate to Amen Corner at Augusta National. (I may be slightly exaggerating.)
My horticultural efforts are much more modest. When I’m working in the yard, my goals are thus: To ensure my balky old push-mower makes it through the job; to not get stung by any wasps or yellow jackets; to not destroy any sprinkler heads; to make sure I’ve got a proper music playlist to listen to while mowing; to not cut the cable line on the side of the house with the weed trimmer; and, of course, to avoid stepping in any low-lying fire ant hills. (Though if I do inadvertently stumble into fire ants, at least I can hold fast to the satisfaction that my subsequent cursing, dancing around, and swatting them off my legs with a ballcap will entertain the neighbors.)
Alas, that time of year has arrived. The sprinklers are on, the mower is out, the playlist is tweaked. Cheers to a (hopefully) fire-ant-free spring and summer.