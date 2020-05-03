It would have been a perfect weekend.
Not too hot, as has often been the case. And not rainy, which seems to have been the reality far too many times through the years.
No, this time it feels like the conditions would have been just right for a weekend on historic Court Square in Abbeville, South Carolina. (Sometimes referred to as “God’s country” by me and a few others.)
Alas, it was not to be.
As many are likely well aware, this was supposed to be the weekend of the Abbeville Spring Festival, the annual swirl of music, dancing, food, rides, games and general revelry on the town’s picturesque square. The festival has been a Lakelands’ tradition on the first weekend in May for four decades.
But not this year. Instead, the festival is yet another victim of what I’ve begun calling “the lost spring.” This year’s party was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to hold South Carolina and the nation in its invisible grasp.
There’s no question it was a difficult decision for town officials. In an April story from longtime Index-Journal reporter St. Claire Donaghy, Abbeville community development director Mike Clary said the town will miss out on somewhere between $500,000 and $750,000 in economic impact. Let me promise you that, in a small, rural town, that’s real money.
Now, to be certain, the decision to cancel the event was the right one. It would be virtually impossible to hold the festival right now, and even rescheduling it for later in the summer would be a roll of the dice. While we’re likely at the genesis of a return to something akin to normalcy, we’re not there yet.
But missing the Abbeville Spring Festival undoubtedly was a true disappointment for many, particularly young people (or the young at heart).
When I was growing up, the Spring Festival was, without exaggeration, one of my most anticipated weekends on the calendar. Through virtually the entire rest of the year, Court Square in Abbeville was, and is, a picture of old Southern tranquility. The soaring, ancient trees. The historical monuments. The cobblestone streets and the stately old courthouse with the big columns. The fountain near the center of it all, its waters babbling since some time around the beginning of all things.
But on Spring Festival weekend, the staid old square would come alive in the most charming ways. Vendors lining the streets hawking crafts and air-brushed T-shirts and various toys and balloons and trinkets of all types. (If your kid doesn’t bug you for one of those light-up toy swords at the Spring Festival, are you really living?) Music would pour out from the main stage, thundering off the walls of the shops that form the square. The acoustics have always been formidable up there. There was bluegrass and country and rock & roll and blues and, of course, more beach music than you could stand.
It’s the unmistakable smell of funnel cakes and French fries and footlong hot dogs and pizza and a thousand other fair food confections. I’ll take one of everything. Oh, and a large lemonade.
Then there are the rides. Ah, yes, the Midway rides. Spinning, whirling, colorful, death-defying rides, their flashing, neon lights cutting through the dark once the sun goes down.
It all seemed so big to young eyes. Some things you just never forget.
It wasn’t Disney World, but it might as well have been to a kid from Abbeville. Who needs Mickey Mouse when you’ve got a funnel cake, a pocket full of firework “poppers” and a ride on The Scat, all while The Swingin’ Medallions are playing down at the other end of the square?
But Court Square fell silent on the first weekend in May this year, another pause in this lost spring.
Here’s hoping it’s bigger than ever — at least in the hearts and eyes of the young — in 2021.