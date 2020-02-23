The Friday Night Lights have long called to us.
If you’ve lived in these parts for any length of time whatsoever, you’re likely well aware of the annual fervor for high school football. In South Carolina, in general, and in the Lakelands specifically, Friday nights in the fall are lived in the luminous halo of stadiums big and small.
Seemingly whole towns gather on aluminum bleachers or concrete grandstands, with the unmistakable staccato rhythm of the marching band’s drums keeping the time and the collective singsong cadence of the cheerleaders reminding one generation after the next to “B-e a-g-g-r-e-s-s-i-v-e.”
It’s popcorn and boiled peanuts, and a near-frozen Dr. Pepper from the bottom of the ice chest at the booster club’s tent, while out on the field the boys from the home team do battle with boys from a couple counties away. Panthers or Eagles or Tigers or Wildcats or Hornets, all out to prove who’s the best.
Gracious, I wish we didn’t have to wait until fall.
But while the Lakelands area has long been enamored with high school football, and all the homespun pageantry and intergenerational civic connectedness it brings, I can’t help but be intrigued by the new — or rather rekindled — addition to the local football landscape that’s set for later this year.
Indeed, this fall, for the first time in almost 70 years, college football returns to Abbeville County. Well, actually Greenwood County. But more on that in a second.
As noted in a pair of stories in the Index-Journal last week from sports reporter Wesley Dotson, details are coming together for Erskine College’s first football season since 1951. And with it comes a test as to whether an area of the state that has long been fond of the Friday Night Lights will now embrace the idea of the Saturday afternoon tailgate party.
Like many others, I’ve long been curious about the idea of a college football team in the Lakelands. Specifically, I’ve wondered whether Greenwood’s Lander University might get serious about starting a football program. That public college, which has long had successful basketball and baseball programs, could likely do well recruiting players right here in high-school-football-rich South Carolina and neighboring Georgia.
But instead it is Erskine, the private school in Due West, that is set to reintroduce the local area to the college gridiron. And, as noted in a piece from Dotson last week, the Flying Fleet won’t be playing its home games on Erskine’s picturesque campus in Due West, but rather at J.W. Babb Stadium at Greenwood High School.
I’ll have to admit, I was initially curious as to the idea of Erskine playing its first season of games — which will be critical in building the program’s brand — 18 miles away from its campus, at a high school stadium in a completely different county. But I also saw some reaction on social media from folks who live in various towns in the Lakelands, including Greenwood, who expressed excitement about the games being at GHS, opening up the possibility that the Flying Fleet could be something of a regional draw. They may attract more fans in Greenwood than they would if the games were in Due West.
And there’s no doubt that Babb Stadium, with its state-of-the-art video board, abundant seating and meticulous field-turf playing surface, is, from a logistics standpoint, a perfectly suitable venue for a small college game.
Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear that Erskine is having any trouble actually fielding a team. According to a second piece from Dotson last week, the Fleet will reportedly have 155 players on the roster in the fall. Yes, 155. To put that in perspective, according to U.S. Census data, the population of Due West is 1,283. So, following the back-of-the-envelope math here, the Erskine football team accounts for 12% of the town’s population. That’s taking the term “football town” to a different level.
And so, college football is returning to the Lakelands this fall for the first time in seven decades. It will be interesting to see whether locals will carry their Friday night fervor over into Saturdays. It could be a lot of fun.