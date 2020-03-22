It’s amazing how much we take for granted, and how quickly we come to realize it when things start to change.
I’m sure it’s a thought that has been on many minds in the last week, as we all continue to deal with the vast fallout surrounding the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the lethal disease that has touched off a global pandemic.
Much has changed since we last met in this column space just one week ago. Since then, Gov. Henry McMaster — in an effort to push the idea of social distancing to help stem the spread of the virus — ordered the closure of all K-12 public schools and public colleges across South Carolina. He later directed all restaurants and bars across the state to shutter their dine-in services. Everything from sporting events to concerts to festivals have been postponed or canceled, and most movie theaters across the country have been shuttered. President Donald Trump has implored people to exercise social distancing wherever possible, and urged people to not gather in groups larger than 10.
That much we all know. And, honestly, it’s only the tip of the iceberg, as the American way of life shifted as drastically in a short period of time as many can likely remember. Some major cities went on strict lockdowns, businesses across the nation have sent workers home for the time being, and people have retreated inside their homes, a nation hunkering down in hopes to avoid overwhelming a straining healthcare system and dodging some of the deadly tallies the virus has notched across the globe.
I’m certain many of you, particularly parents of school-age children, had to play a metaphorical game of Twister this week, as you bend schedules to the kids being home from school. My 11-year-old seemed to adjust fine, doing her distance learning assigned by our school district, watching movies, playing with our dog, and taking bike and scooter rides around the neighborhood. Like many of your children, she had lots of questions, and my wife and I have done our best to answer them. My girl is a tender heart, and she’s worried. But she’s also shown great resilience in an unprecedented time.
But it is amazing how quickly you miss the pieces of your normal life — small and large — when a situation starts to go sideways. There are the things we are already missing, and the ones that we’ll continue to miss as this most unusual spring moves along.
I miss hugging my Mom and Dad. They are adhering to social distancing guidelines, and so are we. We’ve stayed in constant contact with one another, with daily phone calls and text messages, and they’ve FaceTimed with my daughter a number of times in the last week. But that’s little substitute for a real hug, tight around the neck. I’ll relish one of those soon enough.
I’m going to miss tuning in on an early Sunday evening later this month, as the twilight just starts to settle in outside, and listening as Jim Nantz, just above a whisper, describes the scene as Tiger comes up 18 at Augusta, with the azaleas blooming and all of that. They say the Masters might be played later in the year, but I’m guessing it won’t be the same.
And I’ll promise not to take things for granted when life swings back to normal. I look forward to a long wait for a table at a crowded restaurant on Friday night, or scooching past strangers as I make way to my seat in a movie theater. “Excuse me, sorry, pardon me, thanks.”
Heck, I won’t even complain when I have to go to the DMV or to the county building to pay my taxes, or shake my head when overhearing the old men gossiping over breakfast down at Hardee’s. Suddenly, all of us being in this strange, wonderful life together has taken on a whole new meaning. Young and old, men and women, gay and straight, black and white and brown, we’re all inexorably linked. Without “us,” together, life just doesn’t feel quite right.
But, this will pass, and sooner if we all act wisely. I’m sure some of you are already making plans, ready for better days. I know I am. My brother and I decided this week that California is on our to-do list when things clear up, with a stop at one of our favorite spots on this earth — Neptune’s Net fish shack on the Pacific Coast Highway — high on the list.
In my mind we’re already there, on the front porch, with burger baskets and something cold to drink at our fingertips, and the sun shining on our faces, as the blue waves of the Pacific crash onto the beach just down the hill.
We’ll be there. Soon enough.