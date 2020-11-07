We’ve spent a lot of time looking at maps this week.
The map of this nation, of course, has been almost omnipresent on TV and smartphone screens, as Election Day (predictably, considering the outsize role of absentee ballots in a pandemic year) morphed into election week. News pundits have endlessly fussed over maps, poking and prodding at states — some of them red, others blue — and zooming in on individual counties in an effort to figure out who might be elected president.
Now, I’m willing to bet more than a few of you have had your fill of politics by now, and are probably ready to turn the page. I promise you this isn’t a column about politics.
But it is a column about those states. The red ones and the blue ones and the so-called swing states. The ones the experts have worked hard to put in one box or another, on the left or on the right.
Man, I love those states. Those United States.
One of the things the pandemic has swiped in 2020 is the opportunity to travel at the same level many of us normally would. And as I’ve watched the coverage of the election this week, and listened as the politicos have discussed the various states, my thoughts have often drifted to those places, to the times I’ve had there and the people I’ve met and the adventures I hope to have again someday soon.
Most folks here likely think about California as a blue state. But that’s not what comes to my mind. I think about the painting that hangs in my bedroom; a vibrant, color-splashed map of the earth, with the tagline “The World is Yours.” We bought it from a street artist in Venice Beach who called himself Ra Superstar when we were in Los Angeles a few years ago. Or I think about that drive my friends and I took last summer out in the cities near San Diego — places such as Del Mar and Solana Beach and Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Encinitas — where we wound across hilly roads perched above the Pacific Ocean and took in views that actually made me say aloud, “I’m going to relish this, just in case I never get to see it again.”
We’ve waited this week as Nevada has taken its sweet time counting its votes, wondering which way the swing state might break, red or blue. But my thoughts also ticked back to 18 Novembers ago, when my then-new bride and I had our honeymoon in Las Vegas. (Cue the “Honeymoon in Vegas” jokes.) I’ve been back to Vegas a number of times since, and, uh, donated a few dollars at the roulette table at Caesars Palace. It’s also where we discovered, back in 2017, that my brother is explosively allergic to mahi-mahi fish. I can confirm that a visit to the emergency room at a Las Vegas hospital at 3 a.m. is a distinctly American experience.
Sure, when you think about it in strictly political terms, Alabama is a red state. But when I think about Alabama, a chill instinctively comes over me. That’s because the coldest I have ever been in my entire life was in Birmingham, Alabama about a decade ago.
The University of South Carolina went over there to play a bowl game against the University of Connecticut, and I’m still convinced the Huskies brought their own weather with them from back home. It was so cold that, when we walked out of our hotel on game day, the fountain out front was frozen completely solid. The Gamecocks got their ass kicked that day, and all the fans from South Carolina were in the stands in a deep freeze, sort of like Audrey in “Christmas Vacation” in the scene when they are out in the woods cutting down the tree. We went to a Mexican restaurant called Superior Grill after the game, based solely on the fact they had a big fire pit roaring on the enclosed porch. (If you ever get over that way, try Superior Grill.)
My wife, daughter and I have ridden the ferry out to Ellis Island in New York (blue state). I’ve had brisket on the back porch of a barbecue joint on the banks of Bull Creek in Austin, Texas (red state). We’ve hoofed it across the Allegheny River on the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (swing state). Ridden the train from Providence, Rhode Island to Boston, Massachusetts (blue states) and snagged standing-room-only seats at Fenway Park. I’ve eaten tamales so hot I had smoke coming out of my ears on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee (red state), and watched prairie dogs pop up out of the front lawn at a house we rented out in Colorado (blue state).
They aren’t just red and blue states on a map for us to have political fights about. They are our states, all of them, and they are filled with a diverse tapestry of people and cultures and experiences. I can’t wait to see my old haunts again and to see places that I’ve never seen before.
To see the states, once again.