As soon as I heard the news, I knew it wasn’t going to go well, especially here in the South.
We’ve got the bread and milk to prove it.
As you are, I’m certain, abundantly aware, we had a gasoline problem in this part of the country during the last week. Hackers hit the Colonial Pipeline with a ransomware cyberattack, knocking that line — which typically delivers 2.5 million barrels of gas per day through numerous states — essentially out of service for several days.
Officials told the public early in the week that it would likely take several days to get the pipeline back in operation, and that proved true. Colonial announced just before 5 p.m. Wednesday that it had restarted its entire pipeline system and was beginning to rekindle delivery to all of its markets, though that would take some time.
In the days during which they were trying to get the pipeline going again, government and industry officials implored the public not to rush out and “panic buy” gasoline.
Yeah, right.
As a lifelong South Carolinian, I could have told them what they were dealing with. This is a pipeline, after all, that makes a long swing through the South, from Texas through Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and up through the Carolinas before heading up to the northern states.
As y’all know, we can “panic buy” down here like nobody’s business. And if you don’t believe me, just wait until there is even a hint of the idea that there may be snow in the forecast during the winter.
We’ve all seen it or been through it. We don’t get much snow here — even less than we used to years ago, in my estimation — but when there is even a slight prediction that we might, we lose our minds in a very specific way. Which is to say, we rush to the grocery store and buy all of the milk and bread.
I’ve never understood why we do this. You know we’re not going to get socked-in with a blizzard here. If anything, in South Carolina we are going to get a light dusting. If we were to get 2 inches of snow, we’d talk about it for years. “I remember the big one back in ‘98. There was enough to build a snowman the size of an adult squirrel.”
But let’s just pretend for a minute that we were actually going to get a snow heavy enough that we needed to hoard food. Why would the first thing we go for be bread and milk, the type of perishable items that will be out of date in a few days? The grocery store is literally filled with delicious food, much of which has preservatives to make it last for a while. Why go for bread and milk if you think you are going to be marooned at home for days on end?
I guess we just like French toast that much.
And, look, don’t get me started on toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic last year. Granted, that was a national issue, but we did our part here in the South.
One day, when all the dust settles and we get honest with each other, y’all are going to tell us what you did with all that toilet paper you bought. No one goes to the bathroom that much. You had to have been stacking it up, building furniture out of it or something. “Hey honey, come in here and check out this Charmin loveseat I built. Looks great in the sunroom.”
And so, of course folks were going to rush the gas stations. Not saying it was right, just inevitable. People were filling up cars, boats, gas cans, milk jugs and who knows what else. The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission actually sent out a tweet Wednesday warning people not to put gasoline in plastic bags. I agree with that tweet.
It will probably take a few more days for the gasoline situation to work itself out, but we’ll get there. In the meantime, sit back and relax on your toilet paper loveseat and enjoy some French toast.