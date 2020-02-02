Thump, thump, thump.
That was the rhythm that reverberated in my living room late on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 26.
Thump, thump, thump.
That was the cadence that rang out, accompanying the chatter coming from the news reports playing out on the television above my mantel.
Thump, thump, thump.
That was the sound of my left foot, rapping against the floor as I rocked in a chair, engulfed in the information — from the TV and from social media — that I had been struggling to process for a couple hours. The thumping of that left foot was an almost involuntary action, as my body did all it could to hold back what my heart and soul knew was inevitable. Finally, when ESPN cut to an interview with University of South Carolina women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley, and she said simply, in that deep Philadelphia accent of hers, “His girls won’t get a chance to grow up and have him walk them down the aisle. It’s tragic, and I’m still in a state of shock,” I couldn’t hold it together a moment longer.
Kobe Bryant was dead at the age of 41, and I sat in my living room on a cold Sunday afternoon and cried like a baby.
As I’m sure you have, by now, abundantly heard, the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star was killed on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in the mountains near L.A. That was horrific enough, but the tragedy was compounded by the fact that eight others — including one of Bryant’s daughters, 13-year-old Gianna — also perished in the crash. The group had been traveling by helicopter to Thousand Oaks, north of Los Angeles, for a youth basketball tournament.
The very thought of the last moments of Kobe, Gianna and the others on that fateful flight was, frankly, gut-wrenching. In an interview with ABC late on the evening of Jan. 26, former Laker great and longtime NBA executive Jerry West talked about Bryant, who is survived by a wife and three other daughters, and the crash that claimed his life. “For me, this is a God-awful day,” West said.
I had to agree with him.
If you’ve read this column with any regularity, you’re aware of my long love affair with the Lakers, a team I’ve followed faithfully since I was just a kid. And for 20 years, roughly half my life, Bryant was, of course, front and center for that storied franchise, leading the team to five NBA championships, making the league’s all-star game 18 times, and snagging two Olympic gold medals along the way.
To be certain, I didn’t know Kobe Bryant personally. I’m overwhelmingly assuming you didn’t either. But, like many others, I felt deep grief at the news of his untimely death. And that was largely because his passing, for me, unlocked a treasure trove of memories. It was a vessel in my mind to family and friends, and the time we spent together.
Through the years, I’ve been very lucky to travel across this country — from Los Angeles to Atlanta to Miami and beyond — to watch the Lakers and Bryant play basketball. Last Sunday, as the news reports breathlessly relayed details of the crash, I couldn’t keep my mind from tumbling from one memory to another.
Like the Christmastime excursion my Dad and I took to Chicago in 1997. When I graduated high school, Dad told me he’d take me anywhere I wanted to go on a trip. Anywhere in the world. I chose Chicago, to watch the Bulls and the Lakers play basketball. To see the great Michael Jordan take on the young, cocky Bryant. I’ll remember that trip — the game, the food, the city socked with snow and done up in Christmas lights — until the day that I die.
Or the time I went with a big group of friends to Los Angeles and we rented a house in the hills above Sunset Boulevard. We spent a week bumming around Southern California, going to watch Kobe and the Lakers play, hanging out in comedy clubs until all hours of the night and seeing the sights. I’ll always remember our group sitting around a dinner table on the sidewalk outside a restaurant called Le Petit Four, the jokes flying fast and furious as the city came alive around us on a warm March night.
That’s part of the beauty of sports: They bring us together. In these divided times, sports are still a cultural campfire we gather around. That certainly will be the case tonight, as the NFL’s Chiefs and 49ers meet in Super Bowl LIV, and we spend a few hours with family and friends on what has become a de facto national holiday.
Last weekend’s tragedy was a cruel reminder of how fleeting and fragile life can be. So take a moment today — now — to reach out to someone you love and let them know how you feel.
Farewell, 24. I appreciate all the memories.