If you check the calendar, it will tell you that the last day of summer is a few weeks from now, on Sept. 22.
But we know that, for all intents and purposes, we’ve really already reached the end of summer 2020. The moments that traditionally mark the end of the season — the bells ringing on a new school year, the overnight temperatures (mercifully) beginning to trend downward, and, of course, the arrival of Labor Day — are upon us, and summer is making the transition into our collective rearview mirror.
Late former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bart Giamatti once wrote that, “There comes a time when every summer will have something of autumn about it.” It’s a favorite quote of mine and an achingly accurate summation that I always reflect on right around this point on the calendar. Many folks see New Year’s Day, when we go from one year to the next, as a time for change and renewal, but in truth, the segue from summer into fall often more aptly fits the bill.
All of this was on my mind last week as my daughter got ready to go back to school. She’s headed to middle school this year, and they started things off with a hybrid schedule because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. She goes a couple days a week in-person, and virtual the other days.
The night before her first in-person day, I could tell she was nervous. She’s typically a pretty cool customer, but with the first real day of middle school looming, I could see she was on edge. So, we talked a little bit about the summer.
After chewing it over some, we both came to the same conclusion: It certainly wasn’t the summer we were planning for — hello, COVID-19 — but it was a good one nevertheless, in its own ways.
For instance, we had tickets to see the Rolling Stones in July at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. It was going to be my wife, my daughter and me. Seeing the Stones, with 60,000-plus in attendance in an NFL football stadium? That would have been one to remember. Of course, that was wiped out by the coronavirus.
But we made the best of it. With the show canceled, we instead headed to the western corner of the Upstate, up into the foothills above Clemson. We went to the Stumphouse Tunnel and Issaqueena Falls, near Walhalla. We walked as far as we could into the tunnel until the cool air and near-complete blackness enveloped us. We spotted a snake in a nearby creek. And my daughter and I went off the state-sanctioned path and climbed down to the bottom of the waterfall. I got a photo of her down there that I hope will stay with me forever.
We didn’t get to go to regular cinemas, as we so often do in the summer, and see the newest blockbusters. But we did get to sit out under the stars, on the back tailgate of the Jeep, and watch the classics at the Auto Drive-In. “Jaws,” Ghostbusters,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Jurassic Park,” some of the all-timers. Our favorite was “Back to the Future,” naturally.
We weren’t able to go to a minor league park on the Fourth of July and watch baseball and see a massive, professional-grade fireworks show. But we were able to have a show of our own. My daughter had a couple of friends over on the Fourth, and we ordered pizza and got a huge sack of fireworks from a stand in the parking lot of the Living Word Assembly of God. (You’ve got to love South Carolina.) We set off so many explosives that evening that I think our street registered on the Richter Scale, and other kids in the neighborhood came by and lit sparklers with the girls.
Sure, it wasn’t the summer we initially bargained for, but there were plenty of blessings to go around. After all, it isn’t every day you make it to the bottom of a waterfall.