So, you did it.
Yes, you. You got it done. All of you.
All the parents dashing between makeshift workspaces at the dining room table and cobbled together school desks in your kids’ bedrooms. All the teachers who were forced to adapt essentially on the fly to new ways of getting things done. And, of course, the kids. Those curious and sometimes scared, adaptable and almost always resilient kids.
You made it, all of you, to the end of the 2020-21 school year. Most districts across the state are either finished or will wrap up this coming week. It was a strange year you’ll always remember, and maybe not with a ton of fondness. Though, with time, you’ll probably look back on parts of even this year and smile. Time has a funny way of bending the memory, of sanding it down some. It elevates the best of the human spirit and locks in the things we want to carry with us.
But, certainly, it has been a circuitous marathon to the finish line. An unusual journey that really started at the end of the prior school year, when in-person classes in South Carolina were halted in spring 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. On a dime, kids were sent home, working parents were sent scrambling and teachers were thrust into trying to come up with virtual or take-home lessons, all while a virus few of us understood began to tighten its grip on the world and our state.
Of course, as the next school year rolled around in August, kids headed back to class. But, in many places, there were changes. In most districts face masks were common, as were clear plastic dividers in classrooms. And attendance was often an ever-shifting patchwork of setups. My daughter Charley was in sixth grade this year, and she went to middle school in Lexington a number of different ways throughout the year.
There was a part of the year when she was in-person for two days and virtual learning for three days each week. Then there was a part of the year in which she went in-person four days per week, with one virtual day. In the darkest days of the pandemic, there were times when it was all virtual. And, by the closing months of the year, they were back in person five days a week.
Whew.
The teachers and the kids were figuring things out, together, perhaps even more so than any year in the past. The teachers had to gauge how far they could push the kids in an unusual year, and the students had to rise to meet the moment. It wasn’t perfect — nothing ever is — but they likely learned more than you realize.
At the beginning of the school year, things were a little rugged. My daughter initially brought home a few grades that weren’t up to her normal standard. She was entering middle school, always a massive step in kids’ scholastic journey — new building, new teachers, an elevated level of work, all while COVID-19 kept the ground rumbling under her feet.
But she rallied. A big-time rally. From the second nine weeks through the end of the year she tallied the best grades she’s ever made. She learned her teachers’ quirks and fostered relationships with them. She made new friends and got better at the violin and took French classes. She’s become an ace at editing videos and got serious about riding horses. I’m still not certain how we fell into equestrian riding, and neither is my bank account, but it sparks pure joy in my daughter. And in a year like this past one, we all needed a bit of joy.
Obviously, we are in a much better place with COVID-19 than we were through much of last year. Cases are easing, vaccines are available, and a sense of normalcy has returned, just in time for summer. I know it wasn’t the easiest school year for the teachers, students and parents. But, now it’s in the rearview mirror.
We learned things, academically and about ourselves. Let’s hope they are lessons we’ll remember as we take on the next challenges, together.