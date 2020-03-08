Some trade-offs are better than others.
That’s very likely on the minds of many today, as one of the big annual trade-offs took place overnight: We traded an hour of sleep for an extra hour of sunshine at the end of the day.
It is, of course, the first day of daylight saving time, and the yearly rolling forward of the clock by an hour. I’m sure most of you remembered to set your clocks forward before you went to bed on Saturday night. Truthfully, many of the clocks we use most often — i.e. the ones on our smartphones, or on the cable box — kick forward automatically. But there are always those pesky few that we still have to change manually. And there are those among us who will wait a month or more before changing the clock on the microwave. (You know who you are.)
Also, condolences to all of those who completely forgot about daylight saving time and showed up to church an hour late this morning. There’s nothing quite like that feeling when you walk up to church and everyone else is walking out. My advice: Just blend in with the crowd, shake a few hands, and make conversation with the exiting parishioners as if you’ve been there the whole time. Just try to avoid getting into any specifics about the preacher’s sermon and you should be all right.
Indeed, the clocks have rolled forward an hour, which is, to me, the first sign of spring. Google tells me the actual first day of spring is March 19, but I think the start of daylight saving time is what many see as the true harbinger of the season. And it’s hard to think of a year where we could use a little sunshine more than this one. It hasn’t been a cold winter, by any stretch, but, Lord, has it rained. There have been times when I’ve wondered if it was ever going to stop raining. Last week, I thought I was going to have to make my morning commute to the office in a jon boat.
But we’re about to move into one of the best parts of the year, for sure.
It’s a time when many will spend evenings and weekend afternoons at baseball parks big and small. The high school and college teams are already into their seasons, and the pros have reported to spring training. I’m not sure baseball is still our national pastime — some would argue football has taken that title — but its languid pace fits the spring so perfectly, as we stretch the evening twilight just a bit longer while the game plays out in front of us. “It sure is a nice evening,” you’ll say, and maybe just one more hot dog and something cold to drink would make it even better.
And, especially in the Lakelands, the changing of time and the impending arrival of spring serves as a reminder that all of those festivals that many hold so dear — May alone will bring the long-running Abbeville Spring Festival and the world famous Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival — are right around the corner. We don’t have a lot in this neck of the woods, but we are festive. Give us a funnel cake truck, a few bounce houses and the Swingin’ Medallions playing in the background and we can have one hell of a party.
Of course, not everything this time of year is great. Soon our lawns will come roaring back to life (actually, all this rain and the mild temperatures already have my lawn confused) and we’ll have to start tending to them. Nothing signals a Saturday morning in the spring like the nearby sound of mowers and weed trimmers and people cursing about pollen.
Yes, I invoked the name of pollen. I apologize. I realize pollen is kind of like the horror movie character Candyman: If you look into a mirror and say its name five times, it appears. But it’s coming soon, so get your Claritin ready.
So, enjoy having a little more sunshine in your life. And please change the clock on your microwave.