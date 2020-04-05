I was supposed to be in a galaxy far, far away this week.
Instead, I’m in a living room very, very familiar.
Like most folks, we’re set for an unusual spring break this week. Nothing says “spring break” quite like sheltering-in-place amidst a global pandemic. And yet, here we are.
Obviously, that wasn’t the original plan. In fact, our family’s agenda for spring break was quite a bit more ambitious: We were headed for Disney World down in Orlando, Florida. We were supposed to have left on Saturday and stayed through this coming Thursday.
It would have been quite the trip. We’ve been lucky enough to go to the Disney parks several times in the past, and we usually do it with as few of the bells and whistles as possible, at least by Disney World standards. Typically we’ve grabbed a hotel room somewhere in Orlando, off the Disney grounds, and we’ve never reserved tickets for the parks. We typically roll up to the box office, say, “Three, please,” and head on in for a long day of rides, lines, Mickey Mouse ears, fireworks and at least two Dole Whips.
But this trip was going to be different. We had decided to blow it all the way out, just for once. We asked around and found a highly recommended “Disney planner” to help us plot the trip in advance. We were booked in the Animal Kingdom Lodge on the Disney grounds, which overlooks the giraffe savanna at the Animal Kingdom park. We bought a daily meal plan (Dole Whips!) and they even sent us those fancy bracelets that you can use to “fast pass” onto the rides. I got up at the crack of dawn one morning months ago to book all of our fast passes at three different parks.
To borrow a phrase from a certain well-known Upstate football coach, we were “all in.”
The reason we decided to go over the top, just this once? Two words: Galaxy’s Edge.
As I’m sure some have seen, Galaxy’s Edge is the new Star Wars-themed section at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The one where you can do battle with Stormtroopers on the Rise of the Resistance ride, or pilot the Millennium falcon on Smugglers Run.
Pilot the Millennium Falcon? I’ve only wanted to do that my entire life. Ever since I sat with my Dad in a movie theater in 1983 and watched “Return of the Jedi,” peering over a bag of popcorn balanced on my lap. For people of a certain age, it was an ever-burning ember in our imagination, the idea of being in the cockpit of the Falcon, with Chewbacca riding shotgun, taking on the Empire and saving the day.
Alas, it will have to wait for another day.
Like so many other places across this country right now, Disney World has gone dark. The parks — long a paean to a sort of uniquely American brand of showmanship, consumerism and stubborn optimism — are closed until further notice.
And that’s as it should be. Though I’m sure thousands of families — including mine — might have been looking forward to spending spring break at Disney World, now is simply not the time. Gathering that many people, from all over the world, together in one place would be highly ill-advised, to say the absolute least. The dangerous coronavirus that has swept across this nation — claiming lives, shuttering schools, wreaking havoc on the economy — has sent everyone scrambling for cover. Even Mickey Mouse.
And so, we’ll wait. And we’ll keep praying for our families and our neighbors. And we’ll check up on our people, and work from home, if we can. Staying safe and looking out for those we love is at the forefront now. Vacations? They’ll be even sweeter later. We’ve moved ours to late September.
I’ve waited four decades to fly the Millennium Falcon. What’s a few extra months?
Please stay safe and be smart. Stay home right now, if you can. I’ll see you back here, next Sunday.