We all love a good plot twist when we’re reading a book or watching a movie.
But if the year 2020 was a book or a movie, I’d say the plot was getting a little ridiculous at this point. Life has taken on a sort of “Now what?” feel, in ways big and small, and it’s tough to predict what may come next.
This year we’ve seen the devastating Australian wildfires, a global coronavirus pandemic which has no discernible end in sight, and widespread social unrest across the nation as people have protested racial injustice and police brutality. We’ve gotten reports of so-called “murder hornets” and seen stories about flying snakes. We’ve had a presidential race that has, thus far, been about as much fun as a root canal without anesthesia. And a few weeks ago, Saharan dust blew across the ocean and into the U.S., though scientists were quick to note that the dust is helpful in keeping tropical storms from forming. So that’s good.
Still, if I woke up tomorrow morning, flipped on the TV and saw a report that Godzilla had walked up out of the Atlantic onto the shores of Myrtle Beach and was preparing to battle King Kong at the big Ferris wheel on Ocean Boulevard, I’m not sure I’d be terribly surprised.
And now we’ve come around to the next plot twist, one that has been brewing for a while, but is just now beginning to bubble up into the public consciousness amid everything else that has been happening: The national coin shortage.
Yes, as you might have read in a report from the Index-Journal’s Damian Domniguez last week, or simply noticed when you’ve visited certain stores or restaurants, there’s a national coin shortage. Apparently scenarios surrounding COVID-19 have caused a disruption in the supply chain and normal circulation of coins.
Financial officials say that, as folks begin to conduct more transactions at businesses, the coin shortage will eventually ease, and may even end before the pandemic does.
Still, I didn’t have “national coin shortage” on my 2020 Bingo card until recently.
Obviously, I hope that the coin shortage corrects itself over time, but I will say that, if we wanted to eventually take pennies out of circulation altogether, that would be fine with me. We can keep the “silver change,” as I call it. Granted, my Grandma Mac used to tell me “Pennies make dollars,” and she wasn’t wrong. Still, pennies seem to just be ... around all the time. Let’s just stick with nickels, dimes, quarters and the seemingly-now-rare 50 cent pieces and dollar coins. Sorry, President Lincoln. You’ve still got the five-dollar bill.
I’ll be honest, sometimes my change gets a little out of control. I drive my wife crazy because I usually keep a pile of change in a cupholder in my car. If I go into a store and grab a drink, I’ll come back out and drop the coins in my cupholder. This isn’t exactly a neat way to store change, but it is useful: I often find myself digging through the cupholder looking for the aforementioned “silver change” when I’m trying to find a parking space in downtown Columbia when I’m on a work assignment. You have to feed the meter, after all. I’ve often said the parking meter attendants in Columbia are more watchful that the all-seeing Eye of Sauron from “Lord of the Rings.”
At home, there is change collected in various places. In old coffee cans, in jars and jugs. We’ve all had times in life where we’ve had to “go to the jar” and scrounge up a few bucks in loose change for something. “Silver change” is, of course, preferred.
But my main coin stash is in our living room, where I have a Michael Jordan commemorative plate — one of the ones you could order off TV years ago — on a bookshelf. I have no idea how it began, but at some point I started tossing my spare pocket change into that Jordan commemorative plate at the end of the day. It’s my go-to spot to scrounge up quarters for the car wash.
So, the coin shortage hasn’t hit my house yet. If it does, I’m sure there’s an old, unaccounted for coffee can somewhere that I can go to for backup.