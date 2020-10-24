We didn’t even have to take the shortcut.
And that was just one of the ways in which the first college football game I’ve attended in the year of the pandemic felt really different.
A week ago, my brother and I went to the University of South Carolina’s game against Auburn University. As for the result, well, you already know that one. The Gamecocks beat the then-No. 15 Tigers (or is it the War Eagles? Pick one, Auburn) 30-22 in a thriller that came right down to the final play. It was the first time USC beat Auburn since 1933. Yes, when Franklin D. Roosevelt was the president. Wonders never cease, I suppose.
I don’t have to tell you the place college football — and, in particular, going to the games — holds in the hearts of many in the Palmetto State. It’s inextricably woven into the fabric of life here.
You know how Saturdays go for many in this state when it’s game day. Up before the sun rises, with a spring in your step. Sure, you have to drag yourself out of bed Monday through Friday for work, but on game day? Your hair might as well be on fire.
You’ve got to prepare the cooler, layering it up properly. (Row of drinks, layer of ice. Another row of drinks, another layer of ice. And so on.) You’ve got to pack the snacks and the tailgating chairs and the sunscreen and the paper plates and the Solo cups and the Nerf football. You used to check your pocket six times to make sure you had the tickets, but more and more those are now stashed away digitally on your smartphone.
And then it’s out onto the highway we go. Down S.C. 378 to Columbia. Up S.C. 28 to Clemson. Cars and pickup trucks and SUVs winding their way along country roads and interstates and tree-lined highways, ticking past little clapboard churches and roadside cafes, keeping your foot on the accelerator and the radio tuned into the hourslong pregame show.
You find your parking spot, and then it’s tailgating and Nerf football tossing and cornhole playing and catching up with friends who stop by. Problems get solved and plans get made, right there over a card table stuffed with fried chicken and dirty rice and those little triangle pimento cheese sandwiches with the crusts cut off.
All of it is a preamble to the game itself, where 80,000 people — some friends, many strangers — will sit shoulder to shoulder, hip to hip, and spend three hours hollering and singing and screaming as if they are trying to take down the Devil himself. It is, frankly, a hell of a scene.
Well, at least in a normal year. But, if you’ll pardon me, this ain’t a normal year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost everything we do, and college football is no different. At South Carolina, capacity in Williams-Brice Stadium is being capped at about 20 percent. Clemson has similar restrictions in place. There’s no need to go over the reasons why. We should all know that by now.
But it certainly makes for a different experience. That was apparent last Saturday when my brother and I drove in toward Williams-Brice along Olympia Avenue in Columbia, and traffic was flowing so freely that we didn’t even have to take our requisite shortcut to our parking spot. (I dare not reveal the shortcut here, for fear that others will discover it and start using it, and then it won’t be a shortcut anymore.) We just cruised right on up Olympia and had no problem getting a parking spot a short walk from the stadium.
It was an almost surreal experience. Tailgating was greatly scaled back all around us. Once inside the stadium, it became readily apparent how easily 16,000 people can spread out inside a nearly 80,000 seat facility. Hand sanitizer stations were plentiful, police were making sure everyone kept their cloth masks on unless they were in their seat, and payments at the concession stands were cashless (cards and apps only).
But, precautions and all, for a few hours out there under the Carolina sunshine, we were able to put the maelstrom of 2020 aside and cheer the home team on to what turned out to be a historic win. As it turns out, 16,000 people can make a ruckus when the game gets tight, even if they are socially distanced.
We’ll take the wins wherever we can find them this year.