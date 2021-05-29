Summer is almost here and, as usual, it has brought memories with it.
It’s Memorial Day weekend and, in one little corner of the world, that means it’s time for catfish.
Indeed, we are in the midst of that weekend each year when Ware Shoals springs to life. The earnest, charming riverside hamlet in northern Greenwood County is the picture of quiet, small-town Southern charm through most of the year. But, for four decades, it usually revs up on Memorial Day weekend.
I’m referring, of course, to the annual Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival, which this year is marking its 40th anniversary.
The event kicked off earlier this week and continues through Saturday night. Thousands of people will have attended the festival across several days, kicking off the summer with live music, dancing, carnival rides and various other bits of fun and frivolity.
And catfish. You can’t forget the catfish. Catfish filets. Bone-in catfish. Catfish stew. You know how Bubba talks about shrimp in “Forrest Gump,” naming all the ways you can have it? That’s how folks talk about catfish when it comes to the Feastival.
Like many folks reading this, I’ve been to the Catfish Feastival a number of times through the years, and it triggers a host of memories for me. At least one of which is about Uncle Benny.
Now, to be clear, Benny Knighton wasn’t my uncle. He was the uncle of one of my best friends, Justin Fleming.
But all of Justin’s friends who met and knew Benny ended up calling him Uncle Benny. He was just one of those guys who comfortably fit the sort of stereotypical profile of a rascally uncle.
He was a native of Greenwood County, but spent much of his adult life in the Charleston area. When I was in high school and college, Benny had a place down on James Island, and the door was always open for Justin to come and stay, and bring his buddies with him.
We’d often go down for long weekends and make runs to the beach, the movies and down to King Street. And we’d hang out with Uncle Bennie.
He was the closest I’ve ever come to meeting an actual pirate, and I mean that in the most charming way possible. He was a car wholesaler, and believe me, this was a man who could sell sawdust to a lumber mill. He bought and sold cars as naturally as you or I breathe air. I think he had a car parked on every corner of James Island.
Benny used $100 bills as bookmarks and loved playing video poker at a bar called Chancy’s. He had a suit of armor in his house and always kept the air conditioner in the place set on “polar.” He had a large, full-size treasure chest filled to the brim with coins, and every time we’d come visit, he’d say he wanted us to lug it to the bank and cash out all that change. It was so full and heavy we couldn’t even lift the damn thing.
In the last years of his life, Benny moved back to Ware Shoals, and in 2007 we went and met him up there to go to the Catfish Feastival. His health was failing him by then, and we took it slow on the walk from his house on Smith Street up toward Katherine Hall, where the Feastival is typically staged. I can still see him that night, sitting in a tailgating chair under a tree, listening to the music. My brother showed up later in the evening, and Benny stood and wrapped him in a bear hug, a greeting for another one of his “nephews.”
That was the last time I ever saw him. He died the following January, but we still remember him, glowingly, in stories and tall tales about his antics.
So, yes, the Catfish Feastival brings with it all of the food and music and fun that typically kicks off the summer in the Lakelands. But it also brings memories of those we knew and loved, and who we hope we’ll see again on the other side. Folks like Uncle Benny.