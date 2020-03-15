There’s never really been an overarching “plan” when it comes to this column.
We’ve been keeping company, you guys and me, in this space on Sunday mornings for quite a while now. More than a decade, actually.
And in all that time, there’s never been one central underlying ethos to the column. Sure, it’s got a certain homespun vibe, and there are recurring characters, anecdotes and themes. But, if you’ve followed along even a little, you know the topic and tone can vary wildly from serious (remembrances of loved one who have passed on) to silly (the ever-growing number of shampoo bottles in my wife’s shower) and everything in-between.
Part of the reason the subject matter here can vary so wildly is because of the trust I’ve built with Index-Journal Executive Editor Richard Whiting. He basically gives me free rein to write about whatever’s on my mind, within reason. Only on a small handful of occasions has he reached out and asked me weigh in on a specific topic, and I can only remember a few times when he’s outright rejected an anecdote within a column. He has put a restriction on the number of times in a year that I can mention that he’s got a bearskin rug sprinkled with blood diamonds in his office. (That’s one.)
But my essential mission with this column has always been the same: To entertain you. To make you laugh. Or maybe cry. Or nudge you toward remembering the things that make life in the South such a weird, beautiful journey. Though there have been exceptions, I try not to infuse this space with too much politics or policy. This whole newspaper is filled with stories — fact-based stories — from talented reporters that cover that stuff. And I handle plenty of that ground in my full-time gig at a paper in Columbia. But I’ve always wanted this space to be an escape. For you and for me, together.
But some weeks it’s tough to know exactly what to say. This is one of those, as you might imagine.
Obviously, the last week has been unlike any in most of our lifetimes. The near nonstop news and reaction, across nearly all segments of society, to a dangerous strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 has captured the attention of our state, nation and, honestly, the world. The spread of the virus — which can be especially problematic for senior citizens — has been dubbed a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
By now you’re likely overwhelmingly aware of the fallout. In hopes of tamping down the spread of the virus, massive events and gatherings across the nation have been called off, ranging from the South by Southwest festival in Austin to the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and beyond. (I’ll admit that the March Madness cancellation stings a bit, as I believe the University of South Carolina women’s team was going to win it all this year.) The NBA, Major League Baseball, NHL and other leagues have suspended operations. The Masters — typically a tremendous economic boon for Greenwood — is postponed, and even Disney World and Disneyland are closing for a couple of weeks.
I know some of you are on edge right now, and I get it. I’ve been anxious myself. At the same time, even the most cursory scroll through social media reveals there are plenty of everyday citizens who are basically saying, “Aw, it’s no big deal.” I would certainly ask folks in that camp to take a long, sober look at what has happened in Italy in the last week.
Here’s the thing: I’m not an epidemiologist. I’m just a newspaper columnist. But I will say that this is a time to be responsible and use common sense. Listen to medical professionals and public health officials. Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Try to avoid touching your face. Stay home if you are sick. We’ve all heard these tips by now, but use good judgment and adhere to them. The Centers for Disease Control has many, many more details on its website, and I’d encourage you to avail yourself of them.
The events of the last week have been unprecedented in the modern era. But it isn’t a time for panic. Be smart, be thoughtful, and listen to what health experts have to say. I’m betting we can get through this, together.