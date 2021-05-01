You could get in a little mischief years ago, down there behind the courthouse. At least until someone came to their senses.
Hold your horses, I’ll explain.
For decades, the first weekend of May in the Lakelands has been marked on historic Court Square in Abbeville, as the town hosts its annual Spring Festival. The long-running party has become a staple of the area’s event calendar, as live music, dancing, carnival rides, vendors, and food trucks (I see you, funnel cakes) take over the normally staid square and area residents cut loose.
It always seems to signify a moment of rebirth and transition. When the Spring Festival arrives, the temperature starts to rise, too, and the end of the school year is within sight. It’s as much a gateway to summer in the South as it is a celebration of spring.
And during the last several days, that gateway has returned after a year in which it was missing. The 2021 Abbeville Spring Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues through Saturday night. The festival was called off in 2020, of course. Like so many other traditions, it was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.
I know it was a hard call last year to cancel an event that’s an economic driver for the town and a beloved fixture of the local event scene. But it was the right call. There was so much we didn’t know about COVID-19 in May 2020. We’re much further along now, specifically in the fact that vaccines are now readily available. (If you haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, you should. I got mine, no problem. You can do it.)
And so, a year after being canceled, Court Square’s spring heart beats once again.
When I was a kid, the Spring Festival was almost like an early Christmas. I think I anticipated its arrival each year with more excitement than I held for my own birthday. Abbeville was — and is — a small, rural town and, outside of Hite Stadium on Friday nights in the fall, there aren’t a lot of big events on the calendar. But the festival was something different. The lights, the music, the smell of the food, the whirling rides. For just a couple days toward the end of the school year, it was sensory overload for a young mind.
Years ago the festival layout was different than it is now. Specifically, the amusement rides were staged down behind the county courthouse, just off the square. I have no clue why they set it up that way, but maybe it had something to do with keeping the riff-raff (i.e. a bunch of crazy kids all hopped up on cotton candy) tucked away from the genteel square.
But while the adults browsed the vendors and listened to the bands on the square proper, the kids had a blast down behind the courthouse. There were rides and, of course, carnival barkers, calling out in their sing-song cadence, encouraging us to step right up and take a chance. Knock over a stack of milk bottles, or perhaps toss a few darts and pop a few balloons, and maybe, just maybe, we’d walk away with an oversized stuffed Tweety Bird.
We’d buy those firework “poppers” and toss them all over the place, the telltale snap ringing out around the midway. (“Poppers” have long since been outlawed from the shindig.) And we’d hop on the spinning, flipping rides that had been transported into town on the back of trucks, and would be packed up and driven off to some other small town once the Abbeville festival was over. It would be the proverbial circus leaving town, only to return a year later.
The layout of the Spring Festival is different now, and has been for some years. Now all the rides are up on the square itself, which is probably a better setup. Parents can keep a little closer eye on their young ones.
But those of us of a certain age remember the fun down behind the courthouse, with a pocket full of poppers and a handful of tickets to ride the Scat. Step right up, take a chance.
Long live the Abbeville Spring Festival.