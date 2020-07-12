We’ve lost a few things during the coronavirus pandemic, as a collective and as individuals.
But some of the things we’ve lost as individuals — such as bad habits — are probably for the best.
The thought struck me recently after I was tagged in a post on Twitter, shared by former Greenwood City Manager Charlie Barrineau, who now works for the state Municipal Association.
In the recent post, Barrineau tagged me in a photo of a City of Greenwood document from six years ago, when then-Mayor Welborn Adams issued a proclamation noting June 21, 2014 as “Chris Trainor Day” in the Emerald City. At the time, I had worked full-time at the Index-Journal for 10 years, and our family was just about to move to the Columbia area, where I went to work as a staff writer at Free Times. Part of my work at the Index had, for years, been covering Greenwood City Council and the mayor’s office, so I was extraordinarily appreciative, and humbled, to be honored with a proclamation. In fact, I remain appreciative of that kind gesture to this day.
As I glanced at the document in Barrineau’s tweet — which he posted on the sixth anniversary of that proclamation — there was one line that caught my eye. Specifically, it was a joking assertion that I “single-handedly supported the Lil’ Cricket store on Grace Street by his Red Bull habit.”
Yes, I once so consistently and so prolifically consumed sugar-free Red Bull energy drinks that a municipal government found it necessary to include that fact in an official city proclamation. I’m sure my mother was proud.
I’m not entirely sure how I got started drinking energy drinks, except for the fact that I simply don’t enjoy coffee, and yet, like many people, I still require some kind of caffeine kick in the morning. My aversion to coffee probably seems strange to quite a few folks, seeing as how this has become a nation absolutely obsessed with coffee. If you don’t believe me, just take a look at the drive-thru line the next time you ride past Starbucks. Or take a look across the campus at Lander University — assuming campus life gets back to normal at some point — and notice all the students carrying their coffee cups as they hustle to class in the morning. We are a coffee country.
My Dad often asks me when I’m going to “grow up and start drinking coffee.” I think my Dad has been drinking coffee — regular coffee, not a venti soy latte with whip cream or whatever — since he was in kindergarten. My grandmother might even have put coffee in his baby bottle as far as I know. And so, it has confounded him through the years as I have shunned the Colombian brew in favor of a morning energy drink.
But, things have changed recently. My friends, I must share this morning that I’ve not had a sip of Red Bull, or any energy drink, in four months. I dropped them back in March, cold turkey.
Why did I give up the habit, once so pronounced that the City of Greenwood saw fit to enshrine it in its permanent record? Well, a couple reasons.
One, my wife had constantly been on me to give them up, even sharing articles of people having various medical conditions connected to energy drinks, like growing an extra head or their skin turning neon green. I’m exaggerating. Slightly.
But outside of that, the other reason I dropped them back in March is COVID-19 related. As it turns out, you don’t need an energy drink when you are running on pure adrenaline while reporting on an unprecedented global pandemic. Being a reporter is already an unpredictable gig, then COVID-19 turned that unpredictability up to about an 11. As it turns out, a mix of stress, uncertainty, creeping dread and adrenaline can get your morning started pretty fast.
Of course, I haven’t given up caffeine completely. I’ll still slug a Diet Mountain Dew from time to time. But I’ve chucked the Red Bull.
It’s a habit that now lives only in the city’s archives, I suppose.