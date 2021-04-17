The front porch light would often be the only thing cutting through the darkness when I’d roll up in his front yard on those early, early mornings, so many years ago.
I’d park in the little dirt driveway of the home just off Cambridge Street in Abbeville, back behind a little neighborhood store called Nap’s, and wait for a few minutes. The clock on the dashboard would still read just short of 5 a.m.
Eventually, he’d come out that front door, under the porch light, and amble down the wooden steps into the darkness, crossing the yard to my Toyota Celica. He’d open the door and drop into the passenger seat and say, “All right.”
There was work to be done, some money to be made, food to be cooked and served. Customers to be greeted. So off we’d go.
And now he’s gone.
Many moons ago — more moons than I care to count, at this point — I worked my way through high school and college at McDonald’s in Abbeville. That outpost of the fast-food chain is long gone now. They closed it a number of years ago. They even tore the building down. There’s nothing there now but a patch of grass, and the memories of all those mornings and lunch hours and nights, and all the laughs and arguments and crazy times that we once had.
And for many years there, I worked with Foster Morris. He was the store manager of the restaurant for a long time. He was no stranger to McDonald’s, having managed locations not only in Abbeville, but Greenwood, Columbia and beyond. He could handle any part of the job and made it look easy.
And he was the fastest man on the grill that I ever saw. I remember one time a bunch of us had a contest to see who could make Big Macs the fastest. Like, with a stopwatch and everything. Some were fast — I was pretty darn fast — but no one could touch Foster. His hands were moving like lightning. I literally think he could have done it with his eyes closed.
Through the course of time, he became more than a co-worker. He was my friend. In fact, he was a friend to many in Abbeville. While some knew him from his time managing the McDonald’s, there are doubtlessly many others who remember him as a high school football referee, which he was for many years. He loved being under the lights on Friday night. He also officiated basketball games and was a baseball umpire, and he coached youth league teams for a time.
He was an exceedingly decent man, and now we’ve lost him. Foster Morris died on Wednesday. He was 64. Gone far too soon, if you ask me.
But the memories, they’ll stick with us. I know they’ll stick with me. Those years I worked at the restaurant with Foster and many other friends almost seem like a lifetime ago now. Still, I’ll remember my friend.
Foster and I once traveled to Las Vegas together, for a McDonald’s manager’s convention. Stayed at the Mirage hotel, right there on the strip. I can safely say that I’m not sure how much we gleaned from the classes offered at the conference. In fact, I don’t recall attending a single one. But we had a hell of a time in Vegas. We even bumped into Warren Moon, the great NFL quarterback, one night and had our photo made with him right there in the casino at the Mirage.
And Foster was one of the hardest working guys I’d ever met, often holding down two jobs and officiating ballgames at night and on the weekends. He loved his kids and his family, endlessly, and he had a high-pitched, almost cackling laugh. He devoured the sports page in the newspaper and was always ready to argue about which team or player was the best.
All of our lives are kind of like being on a train. People hop on and come into our lives and ride along for a while, then they hop off and a new group of riders gets on. I’m so glad that, for a time in my life, I was able to ride along with Foster Morris for several years. He was the salt of the earth, and he’ll be sorely missed.
Rest easy, Foster. See you on the other side, my friend.