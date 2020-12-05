For a moment, I was 10 years old again. At least in my memories.
My mind flashed back to times gone by last week as I read a story from reporter James Hicks in the Index-Journal, one I’m certain you might also have seen. It concerned a recent appearance from Bishop Oliver McCray, from Morris Chapel Baptist Church, before the Greenwood City Council.
McCray has appeared before council on a couple of occasions, and has offered a proposal for the installation of a community swimming pool at Emma Gaskins Magnolia Park, about a block away from Uptown Greenwood. The bishop has suggested the city form an exploratory committee about the possibility of a pool, and some members of the Greenwood medical community have signed a petition in favor of the idea.
The proposal instantly reminded me of the municipal pool of my youth, over in rural Abbeville. I’m certain folks of a certain age will remember it well. It was behind the Abbeville Civic Center on North Main Street. As such, everyone called it — wait for it — the “civic center pool.”
It was actually part of what was a pretty significant recreation area back there behind the center. There was a large playground with picnic tables just east of the pool, and a number of tennis courts, as well. I can’t tell you the number of times in the summers of my youth that I was on those tennis courts well into the night. Last ones off the court, turn out the lights.
But the pool, on those scorching, sauna-like South Carolina days and evenings, was the place to be. A summer rite of passage for so many of us in a small town, where the splash of cool waters and the unmistakable aroma of industrial grade chlorine were a welcome respite from the unrelenting blast furnace of a Southern June or July.
We would have church nights there on occasion, which was always fun. When you’re a kid, seeing adults from church out of context — like, at a swimming pool on a Friday night — is kind of like when you’d see your school teacher at the grocery store. It was like seeing an alien come in from outer space or something. Yes, in fact, Ms. Botts from Greenville Street Elementary did actually go grocery shopping, and the deacons from Abbeville Presbyterian Church did, on occasion, go swimming at the civic center. Some even did cannonballs down in the deep end.
The civic center pool was also part of the annual celebration at the end of the Dixie Youth baseball season. I can still see the hot dogs laid out on the big trailer-style grill — part of the feast at the “banquet” — with the smoke rising over the cacophonous laughter and yelling from all of the ballplayers diving and splashing and chicken-fighting in the pool.
That pool had a slick sliding board that, in retrospect, had to be an insurance nightmare. Folks were always having a picnic down at the playground, and Harry Wharton could set off pure pandemonium if he rolled up in his ice cream truck.
Good times, to be sure. And times that, regrettably, are no more. The pool behind the Abbeville Civic Center is long gone.
In fact, it seems like city or county pools are less and less common everywhere these days. Like so many other things, it’s an activity that’s been splintered and privatized, another cultural campfire dimmed as we retreat to our respective corners.
Which is why I was heartened to see the story about McCray’s Magnolia Park proposal to Greenwood City Council. Obviously the talks are very preliminary, and it’s not yet certain where it may lead. I know many in the community also hold out hope that the former Seaboard recreation center — The Rec — might one day be brought back to its former glory. Time will tell if those things can happen.
But I’m glad McCray is sparking a conversation, because it’s a conversation we should be having. A pool near downtown would be extraordinarily beneficial to the children of Greenwood, a place where they could be outdoors, get exercise, make friends and capture memories that could last a lifetime.
At the very least, it’s worth looking into.