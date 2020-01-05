The Chicken Wars, apparently, are real and have made their way to Greenwood. At least if my social media feeds are to be believed.
In the last week or so, I’ve seen scores of posts on Facebook and Twitter from Lakelands area friends chronicling big crowds at a local fast food joint, complete with tales of drive-thru lines “wrapping around the building three times,” and photos of the chicken sandwiches that have been procured once they’ve finally reached the end of those lines. Not since Indiana Jones reached the golden idol at the beginning of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” has an item been as coveted as the chicken sandwich in question.
Yes, it seems Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has come to Greenwood and apparently has brought with it the recently kindled fervor for the chain’s chicken sandwich. Some are even claiming that Popeyes is better than Chick-fil-A. I’m not willing to go nearly that far, though if Popeyes were to introduce a good lemon pie I’d be open to a conversation. (Yeah, I’m still not over Chick-fil-A getting rid of its once-vaunted lemon pie.)
Actually, it’s not entirely correct to say that Popeyes has “come” to Greenwood. The truth is, this instead marks a return to the Emerald City (are we still allowed to say Emerald City? I’m saying it) for the fast-food chicken slingers.
Indeed, this isn’t the first foray into the Greenwood market for Popeyes. Many might remember that, more than 20 years ago, the chain entered the area in a significant way.
In fact, there once were three Popeyes in Greenwood. I offered last week on Facebook that I remembered there being two locations here years ago, but Index-Journal Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley responded and shared an old clip from the paper that indicated there were three: one at 918 Montague Ave. (now home to Fuji Express), one at 1204 Main St. (now a McDonald’s) and one at 630 Bypass 72 NE (now home to a Hardee’s).
The fact that other businesses later set up shop in those three locations plays well into one of our favorite Southern pastimes: Giving directions based on where things “used to be.” Like if someone asks, “Hey, how do you get to Piedmont Tech?” you can respond, “You just go down the bypass and, after you go past the Burger Inn, take a left where the Popeyes used to be. It’ll be down the road on your right.” Granted, now that Popeyes is back in town, that may get a little confusing.
The clip that Hensley shared was from the Feb. 26, 1998 edition of the Index-Journal, and was actually an entry of former Index staffer Charlee Marshall’s Invisible Gourmet series of columns, which were quite popular at the time. For those that don’t recall, Marshall would visit various restaurants in the Lakelands — from white tablecloth establishments to fast food dives — and offer honest assessments of the meals she had there. It was a part-review, part-column kind of thing, a homespun look at local eateries. (An excerpt from her Popeyes write-up nearly 22 years ago: “My friend and I ordered the chicken strip meal that included a side dish, a biscuit and a drink. She chose the red beans and rice and I opted for the mashed potatoes and gravy. We also ordered hot cinnamon apple pies and were told those were going fast.”)
So, yeah, the opening of the new Popeyes at 1211 Bypass 72 NE isn’t the first time the chain has hit town. It’s come — and gone — before. So I was a little mystified at all the “cars wrapped around the building three times” excitement I saw on social media last week. Granted, the franchise is now touting its much-ballyhooed new chicken sandwich, which debuted nationally to enormous popularity last year, so perhaps that’s what triggered the mania. Everyone else has gone crazy for the chicken sandwich, now Greenwood gets its turn.
This isn’t the only time we’ve seen a seemingly unlikely return for a national business in Greenwood. Perhaps the most notable occurrence came with clothier Old Navy, which shuttered its store on Bypass 72 in July 2015 — a move that admittedly seemed surprising at the time — only return in 2018... in the exact same building.
So, Popeyes is back in Greenwood. I’m sure many of you will likely be visiting soon.
It’s right down the road from where the Apollo Theater used to be.