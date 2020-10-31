The world is full of small wonders, if only you’re able to find them.
And sometimes, when you do find them, you’ll wonder why it took you so long to make the discovery.
The thought crossed my mind recently during a visit to McCormick County. As anyone from the Lakelands is likely aware, McCormick County is one of the great untouched jewels of South Carolina.
When people talk about the rural South, they are unconsciously talking about places like McCormick. A drive through that county, nestled just southeast of Abbeville, along the state line near Georgia, showcases breathtaking stretches of countryside. A tapestry of rolling hayfields and decades-old barns and neatly kept farmhouses and dense forests with soaring trees that look like they’ve been standing since the earth cooled. If you catch it at the right time of year — like, right now — some of that forest land almost looks like a painting, its changing leaves a mosaic of autumnal colors on fire against graying skies.
It’s God’s country, as they say. McCormick County is a place known for its natural resources. For its lakes and ponds and state parks and golf courses and hunting grounds and campsites. And for those roadside gas stations where fishermen can stop for bait and grab single beers out of ice chests right by the cash register.
On a recent Saturday afternoon, we went out to McCormick County, specifically to Mt. Carmel, for lunch at the Mt. Carmel Café, which is near the McAllister’s furniture store in that small community. (Population in Mt. Carmel, as of 2018: 255.)
If you haven’t ventured out to that café, they serve a mean cheeseburger, and they have a nice little porch for outdoor dining. But I digress.
While we were having lunch, my wife’s Aunt Debbie mentioned that she’d been volunteering some at the bookstore in nearby Willington (2018 population: 64).
I nearly dropped my burger. Bookstore? In Willington? Despite being associated with the Index-Journal for a decade and a half, and being a native of the Lakelands, it somehow escaped me that there was a bookstore in tiny Willington. Leave it to the reporter to be the last one to know.
So after lunch that day we turned the car in that direction and, sure enough, there it was, the Willington Bookshop. Upon closer inspection, we found that it wasn’t just one storefront, but rather four storefronts, all of which were veritably packed with shelf after shelf of used books. There was one whole building dedicated just to religious books. Another one was filled with mysteries and thrillers. And the other two contained a mix of fiction, nonfiction, kids books, history tomes and much more. Many of the books only cost $1.50, and I didn’t see anything more than $3. Yes, in 2020.
If you’ve followed this column for any length of time, you know my affinity for books (real ones, made of paper) and for bookstores, in general. I’m perpetually in the middle of reading a book, and when I finish, I have to roll to a new one. Of course, “new” can mean “used,” just as long as it’s new to me. And rummaging around in a bookstore, searching for a treasure (or at least a scuzzy crime novel I haven’t read), is one of my favorite ways to burn off a weekend afternoon.
And the Willington Bookshop didn’t disappoint. You could scour the shelves there for quite some time, and chances are, if you have at least a passing interest in books, you’ll walk away with a few finds. And with the low prices, you might even pull the trigger on a title you’d otherwise be hesitant about. For instance, I picked up a copy of Pat Conroy’s “Beach Music,” infamously said to be one of the revered late writer’s more rambling works, without hesitation. Now I just have to clear off some time to read it. (It’s as thick as a shoebox.)
The bookshop out in Willington has apparently been around for some time. I can’t tell you why it has escaped my knowledge until now.
But I plan to go back, taking that road across God’s country, out where the natural world still exists.
Small wonders, my friends. Small wonders.
Chris Trainor is a contributing columnist for the Index-Journal. Contact him at ChrisTrainorSC@yahoo.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ChrisTrainorSC. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.